Officials across the nation have warned citizens to be alert for possible COVID-19-related scams, but local authorities in the Mountain Empire say they’ve received no reports of such incidents.
A myriad of fraud schemes regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic have threatened the United States, Calvin A. Shivers, assistant director of the FBI, recently told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
““These threats are pervasive and have become more frequent and sophisticated over time,” Shivers said Tuesday. “Moreover, they adversely affect the United States by destabilizing our financial system and institutions and harming people at higher risk, including older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.
On March 16, shortly after the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, the U.S. attorney general issued a memorandum on fraud in connection with COVID-19. Federal, state and local agencies began monitoring possible scams.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said this week that he has received no reports from citizens of COVID-19 scams in the county. He noted that residents continue, however, to report other scams, such as those pertaining to people not showing up for jury duty and those getting calls from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office.
Police officials in Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, said they’re aware of possible scams, but don’t know of any local cases.
As of May 28, the Internet Crime Complaint Center, a federal agency, received nearly the same amount of complaints in 2020, about 320,000, as they had for the entirety of 2019, about 400,000. About 75% of the complaints are frauds and swindles. The FBI has also seen the sale of counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE), fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, and even criminals who are engaging in online predatory behavior targeting children who are continuing their education from home, Shivers said.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has urged residents to be wary of possible scams, including federal stimulus-related scams, cyber scams, telephone and text messaging scams, counterfeit product offers, bogus door-to-door tests and virus-related products, and phony charity donation requests.
“The sad truth is that we continue to see bad actors in Virginia and across the country taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and trying to scam money from people,” Herring said.
Herring said citizens should be wary of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other organizations.
Citizens should especially be on the lookout for emails asking for the verification of personal data, including Medicare or Medicaid information, in exchange for receiving economic stimulus funds or other benefits from the government. Government agencies are not sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information in order to receive funds or other pandemic relief opportunities, Herring said.
Scammers are also using telephone calls and text messages to target citizens, Herring said. Residents should also ignore offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits.
On June 10, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Roanoke, Virginia, to recover more than $543,000 from individuals based in China who purported to sell face masks and N-95 respirators at inflated prices but never shipped the products. Court documents show that a number of fraudulent websites were established to sell N-95 respirators and other protective facemasks in February and March, just as the number of COVID-19 cases was rising and the demand for this type of equipment was increasing.
Payments for the masks were made through four separate PayPal accounts, all associated with telephones numbers and internet protocol addresses based in China, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release. Law enforcement became aware of the websites when customers began to notice irregularities with their orders. Some customers simply never received the masks they ordered. Other customers, instead of receiving masks or respirators, received toys or rhinestone necklaces. Victims of the fraud include individuals in the Western District of Virginia, a Florida municipality, and a Wisconsin sheriff’s office, the news release states.
