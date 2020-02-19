As concerns about a new strain of coronavirus continue to grow in the U.S., health officials in the area are monitoring conditions but say influenza is a more immediate concern for the local region.
The new strain of coronavirus — with a technical name of COVID-19 — was first detected in Wuhan, China, toward the end of 2019. Coronaviruses can cause respiratory infections like the common cold, but some types pose a greater health risk, and COVID-19 patients have reported mild to severe illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
World Health Organization data shows that about 75,200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far globally, but the vast majority are in China, which has reported more than 2,000 deaths.
The U.S. has had only 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none have been in Tennessee or Virginia, according to the CDC. The federal government has implemented travel restrictions and screening and quarantine requirements.
“We’re making our local preparations,” said Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “Should we have somebody pop up, and we get notified that somebody has been to a region that potentially has this coronavirus, we’re working closely with our other local agencies — so working with our hospitals, emergency rooms, EMS — to be sure that we’re ready to receive such a patient, get them isolated, quarantined and then do the appropriate testing to rule in or rule out the disease.”
“We’re still focusing, however, on a much bigger killer right now, which is our flu virus,” May added.
Karen Shelton, health director of the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia, had a similar message.
“Generally, if you haven’t traveled to mainland China at this point, there isn’t much risk [of COVID-19],” she said. “The flu is much more rampant, and we just encourage people to take all precautions.”
Ballad Health asks patients about their recent travel, which can help identify whether someone may be at risk of COVID-19, said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s corporate director of infection prevention.
While local officials acknowledged the potential severity of COVID-19, their attention has also been focused on flu season.
“It’s just been a fairly significant year for flu this year,” Swift said.
More than 2,700 flu cases have been documented at Ballad facilities since the end of September, according to data from the health system. The week of Dec. 22-28 saw 539 cases, which was the greatest weekly total. Numbers then dropped to 206 cases on Jan. 5-11 before rising to 353 cases the week of Feb. 2-8. Ballad has seen six flu-related deaths this influenza season.
In recent weeks, widespread influenza impacted local school divisions, where high absence rates contributed to temporary closings in Bristol, Virginia and Sullivan County public schools.
Hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick are some of the ways health professionals say people can limit the spread of the respiratory illnesses. And it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.
“We’re still in the thick of flu season,” May said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.