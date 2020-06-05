Days after Bristolians gathered in the streets to protest social injustices — some wearing masks, others not and many standing close together — local officials say they’re concerned about a possible increase in COVID-19 cases.
Thousands across the country, including in Bristol and surrounding communities, have participated in protests, rallies, marches and other events since May 25, when George Floyd, 46, died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.
In the course of arresting Floyd, several police officers pinned him to the ground, and one, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to keep the man’s neck on the ground. Floyd, who shouted, “I can’t breathe,” was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Protest events are being held as the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the novel coronavirus has killed about 110,000 people nationwide.
It could take weeks to judge the impact of the nationwide protests on the spread of COVID-19, officials believe.
“I do expect to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the next one to two weeks,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
The time of exposure to the time of time of symptoms can range from two to 14 days, and Shelton noted that not all those who are positive will be symptomatic.
“Certain communities that have greater ongoing disease will have larger increases than others, and if people are coming in from out of our area that greatly increases the risk,” Shelton said.
Ideally, Shelton said social distancing should be practiced and face coverings should be worn at these gatherings. Those who are elderly or medically fragile are at greatest risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19, and Shelton said they should be encouraged not to attend these events.
The Virginia Department of Health said it is encouraging districts to share information with protesters about community testing events and pharmacy locations where tests are available.
Individuals who have attended protests may be at a higher risk of infection of COVID-19, the VDH said.
“We support the right to protest, and we also want people to be safe,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “People can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms or have only mild symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus to others. For some people, particularly those with underlying health conditions, the virus can be life-threatening. We urge people who have symptoms such as fever and cough to stay home and to get tested.”
Director Gary Mayes of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said citizens participating in the protests should follow Centers for Disease Control and Tennessee guidelines regarding social gatherings. There are currently no active cases in Sullivan County, according to Mayes.
At least two protest gatherings have been held in Bristol since Floyd’s death.
On Monday, more than 100 people gathered for a prayer vigil at the historic Bristol sign.
“Some were wearing masks,” said event organizer Susan Whitlow, chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party.
A few participants, who wore masks, intended to practice social distancing — by staying 6 feet away from others — but it was not possible due to the number of people attending the event, Whitlow said.
“I was, and am, concerned,” she added.
On the Facebook event page, Whitlow asked participants to wear masks and practice social distancing, but she was unable to enforce the request.
A number of other Sullivan County Democratic Party members didn’t attend the event due to social distancing guidelines, Whitlow said.
“I haven’t been to anything else,” Whitlow said. “I just felt like a candlelight vigil was appropriate and maybe it would be small.”
Another event was held Sunday at the Douglass Center in Bristol, Virginia. Participants marched down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with local leaders. About half of the participants wore masks due to the pandemic.
With many younger participants in the protests, the Associated Press said that predicting any COVID-19 surge is complicated.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, has been monitoring the protests since they began, looking for indicators of a potential resurgence in cases, an official told the AP. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said Birx was expected to present the task force with early impressions this week but the fuller picture likely won’t be known for some time.
Another event is scheduled today at 11 a.m. in Abingdon, Virginia. It begins at the Abingdon Farmers Market and a march will be held on Main Street.
“In respect for the health and safety of all participants, please wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth and keep a physical distance of at least six feet or more from other participants,” the Appalachian Peace Education Center said in an announcement about the event.
