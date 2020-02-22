BRISTOL, Va. — A group of local mothers gathered in downtown Bristol on Saturday evening to pray for Evelyn Mae Boswell, the 15-month-old Blountville girl who hasn’t been seen by family since December.
“Shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, we came together and started deciphering ways we could help,” said Amber Rogers, one of the candlelight vigil’s organizers.
Since the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert late Wednesday, the group, which helps local mothers, began to hear from others about how to help.
Law enforcement has only sought information as they track down leads to find Evelyn, who was reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as missing on Tuesday.
“Search parties thus far have been turned down,” Rogers said. “I think law enforcement is trying to get more leads as to where to look before we can do that.”
Olivia Wilson said they decided that a prayer vigil at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol was the best thing that could be done to honor Evelyn and spread the word about her disappearance.
“We figured there’s really no better way to honor her than to get the community together for something like this,” Wilson said.
Josea Selfe said all of the mothers have children close to Evelyn’s age.
“It just kind of touches our heart,” Selfe said.
Rogers said it gives them a chance to be the “voice for the voiceless, people that can’t speak up for themselves.”
The organizers said they don’t know the Boswell family, except for assisting Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, last summer.
“We have helped Maggie before with infant formula, but that’s the only way we know her,” Rogers said.
Megan Boswell reached out to the group in July 2019 and said she didn’t have money to buy formula for her child. The group was able to purchase formula for Evelyn, but they said they’ve never met her.
The group has helped local mothers with food, clothes, diapers and beds.
“This is the first big thing that we’ve been able to do for a child like this, so it made perfect sense for us to do this for her,” Rogers said regarding the vigil.
Rogers added that losing a child is “one of the worst things you can imagine” for a mother.
No Boswell family members attended the vigil.
“We asked Maggie how we can help in any way possible, with law enforcement or even with her,” said Rogers, noting that the group has reached out to the family. “We’ve not heard back from her.”
Rogers said if she were to be in the mother’s shoes, she would do whatever possible to find her child.
“I wouldn’t stop,” she said.
Another mother, Sonnie Moore, said, “She’s innocent. She doesn’t deserve this.”
Selfe said that if necessary, the mothers will participate in search parties to find Evelyn.
During the vigil, about 40 people lit candles and prayed for the child’s safe return.
The Kingsport community is also planning a prayer vigil. It is scheduled for tonight at 6:30 at Glen Bruce Park.
On Friday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy offered $1,000 for information leading to Evelyn’s return. He asked the community to chip in.
By Saturday night, the community had donated $56,000. Evelyn’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., who first contacted the Department of Children’s Services about her disappearance, is offering $10,000, while his son is also offering $10,000. Other donors include Ballad Health and its CEO, Alan Levine; Fuller Paving Group; Storage Source One Self-Storage; and Indian Springs Armory.
In addition, the Krazy Gringos, a local food truck, is holding a fundraiser today at the Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at noon, the business will give half of the money it makes to the fund.
