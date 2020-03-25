BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Local area mayors are urging residents to follow health guidelines and stay home during what officials are calling a "crucial time" to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sullivan County mayor Richard Venable, Kingsport mayor Pat Shull, Bristol Tennessee mayor Margaret Feierabend and Johnson City mayor Jenny Brock held a joint press conference Wednesday to encourage residents to practice social distancing and listen to advice from local health officials in the days and weeks to come.
"This is an extraordinary time in our county's history," Venable said.
He added that city and county leaders will be focused on keeping the public informed over the next several weeks, and that the area was lucky in the sense that this is not a highly crowded area.
Shull added that while officials want the public to follow health care guidelines essential services will continue to be available.
"We don't think we're immune to the virus," he said. "Together we can work through this ... we have the right people, in the right places, doing the right things."
Ballad Health CEO Allan Levine said this is a crucial time for our area, because many people are returning from spring break trips which could cause a spike in transmissions.
He urged everyone to follow social distancing practices and to wash their hands frequently.
"This time is unreal for all of us and we're finding our way," Feierabend said.
Christen Minnick, director of the Washington County-Johnson City Health Department, said residents should find new, technological ways of gathering that allows them to stay a safe distance apart during this time.
"What I do affects your health, and what you do affects my health," Brock added.
Sullivan County Health Department Director Dr. Steven May said that right now all of the cases in the Mountain Empire have been related to travel and that by following these health practices we can help stop community spread.
Levine said that the region's population density makes it easier to slow the spread and prevent a community outbreak, but only if residents follow the guidance from health officials.
"We don't want to end up like California or New York," he said.
