Local jails filling up with mental health patients

With a lack of services in the community, more mental health patients are finding their way into jails in the Mountain Empire.
“We’ve become the mental holding facility,” said Sullivan County Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell. “Since they closed a lot of the mental health facilities down, they stick them with us.”
In the past decade, Tennessee has decreased the number of available beds at state mental health institutes.
The Lakeshore Mental Health Institute in Knoxville closed in 2012. The facility provided mental health services for Northeast Tennessee for 126 years.
At the time of the closing, then-Tennessee Department of Mental Health Commissioner Doug Varney proposed expanding community services by leveraging existing contracts with Covenant Health’s Peninsula Hospital, Johnson City’s Woodridge Hospital and Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services in Oak Ridge.
Mental health facilities in Virginia, including the 179-bed Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion, have been at or near capacity. On a few occasions this year, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has warned it would run out of beds.
With few places to go, many people with mental health issues end up incarcerated in local jails.
“There’s no other place for these people to go,” said Carswell, whose jail in Blountville has been overcrowded for years.
Sullivan County’s jail averages about 80 mental health requests per month, according to Christy Frazier, the department’s health administrator.
In 2015, the average mental health requests, when inmates ask to speak to the mental health nurse, were 57 per month. Currently, about 15% of the jail population is on mental health medications, she said.
“Most are addiction, but far too [often] the need for recourses for severe mental health disabilities and dementia are overshadowed by the addiction,” Frazier said. “Both the severe mental health disabilities and dementia inmates are often very difficult for officers and medical staff to take care of, and incarceration is not the proper facility to house them long-term. They require a significant portion of staff time.”
Frazier said she does not know how the closing of the Lakeshore mental health facility affected the local jail, primarily because the jail’s average daily population has increased.
“I would honestly love to know the services that Lakeshore offered to our inmates because, currently, there are very few long-term facilities for severe mental disabilities,” Frazier said. “This issue is significant to our communities, often leaving them homeless with their best option of residency, sadly, jail.”
The Bristol Virginia Jail, which is at more than double its capacity, also has had a number of inmates with mental health issues.
In the city, the Police Department handles emergency custody orders, which occur when someone is taken to a local hospital to be checked for possible mental health issues — which would keep them out of jail. The Sheriff’s Office handles temporary detention orders, which occur when someone is taken to a treatment facility, often to locations outside the city.
Maples said his department has dealt with people of all ages, including an 8-year-old.
“I’m not a mental health specialist,” Maples said. “We’re going to carry out our duties.”
The city of Bristol is working with Highlands Community Services of Abingdon to treat some of the jail’s inmates who have mental health issues.
Highlands provides mental health, substance use and developmental services to the residents of Washington County and Bristol Virginia.
While the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that approximately 4.5% of adults in the U.S. suffer from serious mental illness, comparable figures in Virginia prisons and jails are 16% and 17%, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services reports.
Numbers in Tennessee aren’t known, but some jails estimate up to 20% of the people incarcerated suffer from a mental illness.
The department in Virginia says it is generally accepted knowledge that there is a higher prevalence of individuals with behavioral health disorders in jail and prisons than in the general public.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says that in a mental health crisis, people are more likely to encounter police than get medical help. As a result, 2 million people with mental illness are booked into jails each year, the organization estimates.
Nearly 15% of men and 30% of women booked into jails have serious mental health conditions.
The Marshall Project, a nationwide nonprofit criminal justice program, said experts don’t fully understand why such a gender disparity exists. One expert told the Marshall Project that women may be more inclined than men to report psychological distress.
Once in jail, many individuals don’t receive the treatment they need and end up getting worse. They stay longer than their counterparts without mental illness. They are also at risk of victimization, the alliance states.
After leaving jail, many no longer have access to needed health care and benefits. A criminal record often makes it hard for individuals to get a job or housing. Many, especially those without access to mental health services and support, wind up homeless or in emergency rooms and are often rearrested.
At least 83% of jail inmates with a mental illness did not have access to needed treatment, according to the national alliance.
Jailing people with mental illness creates huge burdens on law enforcement, corrections and state and local budgets. It does not protect public safety. And people who could be helped are being ignored, the alliance added.
Each year, the Compensation Board in Virginia distributes a mental health survey for completion by local and regional jails. In 2018, the survey was completed in June, according to an annual report by the Compensation Board.
The inmates received the survey between 24 hours and seven days of incarceration, the report states. It showed a large number of inmates with mental disorders at both jails.
In addition, the report also indicated whether inmates were veterans or homeless. At the Bristol lockup, there were seven veterans, including two with a mental illness, and six homeless inmates, including five with an illness.
Five veterans were listed at the regional jail, and two had a mental illness. There were also nine homeless individuals, including three with a mental illness.
A large number of inmates also received medication for mental health issues, including 24 receiving antipsychotic medication at the Bristol Virginia Jail compared to 103 at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
Fiscal year 2018 resulted in $533,789 worth of mental health services and medications at the regional jail while it cost $184,000 in Bristol, according to the Compensation Board.
Costs for Tennessee mental health services in jails are not available.
