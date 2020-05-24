BRISTOL, Tenn. – Rev. Gary Montgomery faced his flock at Parkway Baptist Worship Center and preached. He’d done so for decades.
Yet not this way.
“Sometimes they’d park across the road and listen,” said Montgomery, longtime pastor of the church in Bristol, Tennessee.
“Sometimes they’d toot their horns.”
When COVID-19’s tentacles squeezed church doors shut in March, church leaders devised new ways to reach their congregations. Most streamed services through online platforms, primarily Facebook Live. Until his church reopened in early May, Montgomery preached outdoors in his church parking lot during what amounted to a drive-in church.
“We haven’t missed a service,” Montgomery said. “You can get bitter or you can get better.”
Undeterred by COVID-19, churches shifted gears and carried on in the buckle of the Bible belt.
“We’re sort of in a brave new world,” said Kris Aaron, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“We need to figure out what our new normal will be.”
Visit a church Sunday morning. Per guidelines and recommendations issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the state of Tennessee – as cobbled with an implementation of new behaviors learned, social distancing practices look to become part of the new normal.
Look for few if anyone to hug one another.
“There will be things we leave behind,” said Ann Aichinger, pastor of Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“We may not have an offering plate. Cash could be seen as carrying the virus.”
Expect sanitizer stations in most churches. Count on seeing worshipers wearing masks during services. Many if not most services will refrain from choir singing.
“It’s going to change, drastically,” said Caroline Hawthorne, pastor of Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
She said that her church, which has not reopened, may install a stationary basket in lieu of offering plates.
“I don’t know what church is going to look like,” Hawthorne said. “When we do go back, it’s going to look different.”
Imagine the challenges.
Concreted into centuries of layers of innumerable traditions include interpersonal actions laced as if into avid churchgoers DNA. For instance, shaking hands. For another, sharing a meal after church. It’s who they are as people.
Church not only provides attendees an opportunity to worship, but it doubles as a sanctuary of social interaction. Or at least it did before COVID-19 infiltrated America’s pews.
“We’re not going to be able to hug people,” Hawthorne said. “There won’t be a choir.”
Hope remains.
Reference times that prefaced and followed the flu pandemic that strangled America and the world in 1918. Estimates vary, but about 500 million people were infected worldwide. About 675,000 Americans died during the flu’s ravages, which carried forth into 1919.
Yet churches persevered. Pointedly, church traditions survived.
Perhaps effects rendered as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020 will wreak temporary as opposed to permanent havoc in how Americans worship.
“I don’t think it will effect it long term,” said Father Chris Hess, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Bristol, Virginia. “Some of these traditions are 2,000 years old, and it didn’t change then. Just look at the things the church has endured.”
Consider history.
In the 2nd Century, persecution of Christians under the rule of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius was rampant. Countless died. In the 11th Century, the Christian church separated into the Eastern Orthodox and Western Catholic churches, which became known as the Great Schism.
Martin Luther came along in 1517. When he posted his 95 Theses upon the castle church door in Wittenburg, Germany, thus began the Protestant Reformation, which splintered Catholicism in Europe and eventually reverberated worldwide. New Protestant traditions developed within the new wing of Western Christendom while Roman Catholic traditions remained mostly intact.
Churches have survived centuries of wars, some of them worldwide. Plagues and pandemics attacked. Opposed religions battled. And yet church and its traditions survived.
Hugs, handshakes, passing of offering plates – they may be gone for now, but tomorrow remains unanswered.
“For the short term, we can’t do those things,” said Rev. Joe K. Dunagan, rector of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia. “After the pandemic has passed, hopefully we can do these things again.”
Dunagan paused.
“Then again,” he said, “this may just be the first iteration of COVID. Who knows what’s to come in the fall and winter?”
In the meantime, churches adapt and adjust. Many, including Rev. Dewey Williams’ Belle Meadows Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, streamed services live online years before COVID-19’s invasion.
Anticipate most churches to continue to stream long into the aftermath of the virus. Virtual church spread as quickly as the virus. Consequently, several local churches experienced a widening of their audience even as their actual doors closed.
“We’ve had viewers from every continent in the world except for Antarctica,” Aichinger said. “If only we could get the penguins to watch us!”
Dale Wright pastors Judah Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He said that he expects a tectonic shift as people adjust to what may construe as a new normal for churches.
“I think you’ll see a drop-off of people who go to church, but I think you’ll see an invasion of people who are now searching for Christ,” Wright said.. “Ultimately, it’s opened the door and the windows to the churches.”
Still, COVID-19 lurks among us. Sight unseen. Impact potentially murderous. Some pastors see the virus as an incarnation of the devil, an evil entity that must be slain.
“I’m looking forward to the death of COVID-19,” Montgomery said. “I’ll preach its funeral!”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
