Nobody knows how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the Bristol area in the coming weeks and months, but small businesses and nonprofits at the heart of the local community are preparing for it.
While virus precautions differ slightly from place to place, there are common denominators. A bottle of hand sanitizer by the sign-in sheet at the Bristol Regional Outpatient Rehabilitation office. Flyers about hand washing and virus prevention plastered around the Bristol YMCA. Employees sporting protective gloves at the Elite Nail Spa at The Pinnacle.
“Everybody here has been pretty worried about it,” said Zac LaPointe, the manager of Blackbird Bakery in downtown Bristol. “We’ve been doing the research, and I know it doesn’t have too much of a mortality rate, but it’s still a big scare for this area.”
LaPointe said that the bakery’s approach right now is a slightly stricter version of the policies already in place for flu season. Bakery employees must always wear protective gloves, he said, but LaPointe said they’ve stocked up on extra gloves and also added a few masks to their supply.
And “if you’re sick, you’re throwing up,
really if you have anything, even the sniffles, you’re not allowed to be here [in the bakery] until you’re better,” LaPointe said.
Employees out sick should try to find others to cover for them, he said, but there’s no hard and fast policy that will force them to come in if they’re sick. “It’s a mom-and-pop store situation here.”
Marina Warren, the manager of the Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle, said her franchise has already felt the strain of the regular flu season.
“We’ve been so short-staffed,” she said as she watched customers snaking through the order line during lunchtime rush hour Wednesday. “We’ve had a lot of people call out sick, but it’s been due to regular colds.”
Now that one case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Sullivan County, Warren said the restaurant has gotten rid of its trays at the moment to minimize the spread of germs from people’s hands. Instead, everyone, whether they’re eating in or eating out, gets their order in a paper to-go bag.
Warren said a special air filter designed to catch airborne germs and other particles has also been installed. And the team now sanitizes the whole facility — door handles, bathrooms, tables and chairs, the playground area — four times a day as opposed to its usual three.
Rick Matthews, CEO of the Bristol YMCA, said he’s also implementing more cleaning protocols in addition to the ones already in place. Starting Friday, for example, every manager at the organization, including Matthews himself, will have a disinfectant bottle and microfiber washcloth at their desk.
“Every time we get up and walk out of the offices, our job is to wipe five to 10 things down,” Matthews said.
The YMCA has also added six new hand sanitizer stations to its existing ones and beefed up its cleaning supplies — “We just went and bought Sam’s out of all their disinfectant,” Matthews said — and the facility plans to do a special deep-clean of the whole facility Sunday.
On the communication front, he pointed out the informational flyers about handwashing practices and other ways to prevent the spread of the virus. They’re now “in every bathroom, every locker room, every stall, on top of every urinal” to make sure people see them, Matthews said. Informational ads about the virus are also playing on TVs in the building, and the YMCA will soon have similar ads playing on the treadmill screens in the cardio room.
Lastly, Matthews said he’s been communicating with the YMCA’s national leadership to get advice and help, and he’s started contacting local YMCA members to let them know how the Bristol YMCA is preparing.
“For me, [the issue] is not to panic but to make sure we’ve got systems in place, processes in place to keep this place as clean, as neat, as safe as possible, and disinfect it for our members, for our staff and our kids,” Matthews said.
“Am I concerned? Sure. Is it a big unknown? Sure,” he added. “But what we continue to try to do is do the best we can to keep it as safe, as clean, as disinfected as possible.”
Beyond the uncertainty about the immediate health threats the virus poses, business owners like LaPointe face the added uncertainty of how a local outbreak of COVID-19 could chip away at their bottom line.
If the virus were to spread locally to an extent that necessitated a quarantine, LaPointe said, “that would affect us greatly. If they’re making people stay home, obviously we can’t work and we can’t get people what they want. It would be bad for not just us but all of the businesses around here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.