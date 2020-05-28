The mother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell is set to appear in Sullivan County Criminal Court this morning for a bond hearing.
Megan Boswell, 19, has been held at the Sullivan County Jail since February, when she was accused of filing a false report with authorities.
Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury charged Boswell with 11 counts of false reports.
Authorities found Evelyn Boswell’s body on March 6 on property belonging to the Boswell family on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, but no charges have been filed in the child’s death.
Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail, but her attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion earlier this month to reduce bond.
The Tennessee court system is live-streaming the proceeding on its YouTube page:
