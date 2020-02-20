A light snow is falling across the Tri-Cities today with the National Weather Service forecasting less than an inch for Bristol.

Snowfall will likely start to taper off by around 5 p.m., said Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist with NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee.

Temperatures in the low 30s were recorded in Bristol this afternoon, but are expected to continue to drop into tonight.

“We’ll definitely be dropping pretty low tonight for the Bristol area, probably in the upper teens tonight,” Wasilewski said.

A number of school districts closed or released students early due to the weather.

Officials in Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia cancelled classes today.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools dismissed early.

Sullivan County Schools were also on an early dismissal schedule and announced a 2-hour delay for Friday morning.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments