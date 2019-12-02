Light snowfall is possible in the Tri-Cities region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations of ½ to 1 inch could occur in lower elevations of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“We’re seeing some snow showers, generally no accumulation,” Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee, said Monday morning about conditions in the Tri-Cities.  “You can’t rule out some snow showers during the day today, but accumulation should remain light.”

However, more mountainous areas at elevations above 2,500 feet are expected to see greater accumulation of 4 to 8 inches, with up to 12 inches by late Monday, according to an NWS Winter Weather Advisory.

Buckles said more mountainous areas with higher elevations will see the most accumulation.

“If you are traveling across mountains today or tonight, check road conditions before you head out,” Buckles said.

The NWS Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

