Lawyers: As drug addiction rises, rehabilitative resources needed

What do 75% to 85% of the inmates in the Sullivan County, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia jails have in common?
Drugs, according to the two sheriffs.
An overwhelming majority of inmates are impacted by illicit drugs or face charges that tie into drugs — either directly or indirectly, local officials say.
As Sullivan County and Bristol, Virginia grapple with overcrowded jails and the role that drugs play, those working in the local criminal justice system say the situation raises questions about how the community will break what one attorney calls a “vicious cycle of addiction.”
“Drugs take [people] down a path that ends [with] them back here,” Bristol Virginia Sheriff David Maples said at his office at the city jail. “And they can’t seem to break the cycle. They promise they’ll never be back, but they continue to come back.”
Available data makes it difficult to quantify the precise impact of drug cases on overcrowding and the number of inmates with substance use disorders, but both Bristol, Virginia and Sullivan County report a growing number of drug-related arrests.
And while opioids often receive the bulk of attention, local police report that a rising number of methamphetamine cases pose a new challenge.
Further compounding the overcrowding issue, lawyers say, are limited rehabilitation resources for helping people overcome substance use disorders and stay out of jail.
“The ripple effect of drugs is far and wide,” said Kimberly Mumpower, a criminal defense attorney with the Holston Legal Group in Abingdon. She sits on the drug court team in Bristol, Virginia and previously worked as a prosecutor.
Like many other attorneys, she sees cycles of addiction and recidivism play out in defendants’ lives.
“When they are sitting in a local jail, they are not getting treatment,” she said. “And so then it’s kind of this vicious cycle of incarceration — they are clean, they get out, they’re clean, start using again, committing offenses to either support their habit to get money ... or get caught for possession and then back in jail.”
‘The biggest problem right now’
A decade ago, Sullivan County reported 19 meth-related arrests while Bristol, Virginia saw only a handful — six — in 2009.
But over the years, that number steadily climbed in both localities, reaching 74 arrests in Bristol, Virginia in 2018, and 653 in Sullivan County the same year.
“Meth is the biggest problem right now,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said.
What’s driving the rising number of meth cases?
Law enforcement leaders say they are seeing fewer homemade meth labs and more of the drug coming from outside the community. Staubus and Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said a large portion of meth originates in Mexico and comes through Atlanta.
“It’s cheaper, and it’s stronger,” Cassidy said in an interview at his Blountville office.
Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department said Bristol’s proximity to a major transportation corridor, Interstate 81, is also a factor.
The Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission’s annual 2018 report underscored the magnitude of the issue in the local criminal justice system when compared to the rest of the state. The 28th Circuit — which includes the city of Bristol and Washington and Smyth counties — saw 238 meth convictions in fiscal year 2018, the third highest in the state, following the 27th Circuit near Radford, which had 259 convictions, and the 25th Circuit near Staunton, which had 249, according to the report.
Population estimates from the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia show the three localities in the 28th Circuit made up only about 1.19% of Virginia’s population in 2018, 101,344 out of more than 8.51 million people. But with its 238 meth convictions, the Bristol area made up 13.9% of the commonwealth’s 1,708 meth convictions last year.
Some more populous jurisdictions saw far fewer meth-related convictions. For example, the 19th Circuit in Northern Virginia, which includes Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax, had a population of about 1.17 million in 2018, about 13.7% of the state’s population. The report documented 20 meth convictions from this circuit.
However, the commission’s 2018 report cautioned that convictions listed in a table in the report were not adjusted to reflect a standard measure accounting for each locality’s population and that the number of convictions may not be the best measure of drug issues across communities. Conviction counts may reflect the success of law enforcement, and other metrics like drug overdoses and arrests that don’t lead to convictions may also provide insight, the report noted.
Bristol Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerry Wolfe did not return a request for comment for this article.
Generally, police say drugs can tie into other types of crime. However, the number of drug-related cases on paper and what someone is ultimately charged with may not reflect how many crimes are drug-related.
“It’s hard to put a number on how many crimes are committed because of drugs,” Crawford said.
For example, someone may have been arrested for robbery — but they may have also committed theft to purchase drugs.
Identify theft, elder abuse and domestic violence can also tie into drugs, Staubus said.
Both localities reported an increasing number of drug-related arrests in recent years. Between 2014 and 2018, Bristol, Virginia saw a rise from 73 drug-related arrests to 157. In that same five-year period, Sullivan County’s figure rose from 1,114 to 1,985.
But local officials note that, contrary to what may be a common perception, they don’t believe the jails are full of first-time drug offenders or people caught for simple possession — many inmates violated probation or face a number of other charges.
Overcrowding and a ‘vicious cycle of addiction’
Defense attorneys point to additional factors that may contribute to overcrowding.
In Virginia, it often takes several months for state labs to analyze a substance in drug cases that require a state lab analysis.
A large backlog of controlled substance cases plagues the state’s Department of Forensic Science. The drug cases completed in August had an average turnaround time of 135 days, according to the department’s website. As of Sept. 1, the department’s backlog was 12,318 cases, said Katya N. Herndon, the department’s chief deputy director.
Backlogged controlled substance cases include 80 from the Bristol Virginia Police Department and 151 from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Herndon said. The state’s Western Laboratory, which would usually analyze cases from the local area, had an average turnaround time of 122 days for its cases in August.
Lawyers say they’ve seen this process take six to nine months to complete.
“Oftentimes, people are held without bond at the time of arrest, and then there’s a delay due to that certificate [of analysis] where the case has to be continued,” said Mumpower, the Abingdon-based attorney. “We as attorneys try to obtain bonds for our clients. Sometimes, they can make the dollar amount of the bond.”
Virginia offers pretrial services, which is similar to a probation period, while a defendant is out on bond and awaiting hearings. Defendants are required to check in with a pretrial services officer, who conducts random drug screens.
Some lawyers say this system may set some defendants up for failure, particularly if a client is addicted to a substance.
“The problem I have seen with pre-trial services is that drug offenders cannot stop using just because a Judge ‘orders’ them to stop,” defense attorney Heather Howard wrote in an email answering questions from the Bristol Herald Courier.
Howard, who works with the Abingdon-based firm Jessee, Read & Howard, previously served as a prosecutor in Russell and Washington counties. She’s prosecuted and defended hundreds of drug-related cases over the years, she said.
“In my experience, defendants who suffer from methamphetamine addictions are almost guaranteed to violate their bond conditions and continue to use methamphetamine because of the highly addictive nature of the drug and the nature of the disease of addiction,” she wrote. “If the defendant continues to use narcotics and provides a dirty urine screen to the pre-trial officer, the judge will revoke bail and the defendant will be re-incarcerated pending trial. This ultimately results in the defendant’s friends/family losing the bail money they paid to a bondsman to secure the defendants release on pre-trial services.”
Mumpower offered a similar observation.
“It’s the vicious cycle of addiction where they get out on bond, but then they start using drugs again during pretrial, so their bond is revoked and then they are back in jail still awaiting trial,” Mumpower said.
Julie Canter, a defense attorney in Sullivan County and a former assistant district attorney in the locality, said some drug cases require jail time.
“Even a simple possession misdemeanor methamphetamine charge carries mandatory 30 days in jail, so you’re looking at mandatory jail time,” she said.
Jail overcrowding, Canter said, “needs to be addressed and faced head-on.”
“It’s either going to result in perhaps more funding for jails, and then if that doesn’t occur, I think there’s potential for civil liability that’s also going to result in money being expended. It’s not something that you can ignore,” she added.
‘We can’t just jail our way out of the issue’
Faced with overcrowded facilities and a myriad of drug-related issues, many in the local criminal justice system say what amounts to an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed for meaningful changes.
“You can’t just rely on one entity to take on that problem and to solve it. It’s going to take all of us,” said Lt. Clay Robinette with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. “It’s going to take medical, it’s going to take law enforcement, it’s going to take social services, it’s going to take everybody working together.”
Cassidy, Sullivan County’s sheriff, said the criminal justice system needs to enforce the law, but rehabilitative resources are part of the solution — a common sentiment shared by many who work with drug cases.
“We can’t just jail our way out of the issue,” said Allison Arnold, director of Bristol, Virginia’s Judicial Alternative Sentencing Program.
“We can’t build enough jails — that’s not treatment. You have to have treatment,” Arnold added.
Both Sullivan County and Bristol, Virginia have drug court programs that aim to help defendants overcome substance addictions.
In Bristol, Virginia, potential participants must meet certain qualifications — they can’t have previously been convicted of a violent or sex-based offense. The voluntary program is rigorous — participants attend multiple treatment and support groups each week and submit to random drug testing.
“It’s not an easy program; it would be very difficult for a lot of just sober, working people to have to keep all of the balls in the air that we require the drug court folks to do,” said Arnold, who works with the drug court program.
And it’s a small number of defendants who participate and succeed in the programs.
Attorneys point to a number of areas where resources may be lacking.
As far as drug courts go, Howard said more state funding is needed in Virginia for judges dedicated only to drug court dockets, as well as for drug court prosecutors and defense attorneys. Funds are also needed for local community services boards to provide mental health and addiction support, she said.
Without more dedicated drug court funding, “it appears that Drug Courts may be valuable on a human level, yet not particularly effective at reducing jail overcrowding,” Howard wrote.
She also sees a need for more funding for probation officers to assist defendants in getting mental health treatment to overcome addiction.
Mumpower said affordable inpatient treatment facilities, as well as housing for people who are homeless or need a safe and supportive place to stay as they deal with addiction should be part of the solutions.
No inpatient residential treatment facilities currently operate in Bristol. Arnold said drug court participants in Virginia have gone to The Laurels in Lebanon and the Life Center of Galax. In Tennessee, the closest residential facilities are Magnolia Ridge and Willow Ridge, which Frontier Health operates in Johnson City. Comprehensive Community Services also offers residential treatment in Kingsport.
Several facilities in the Tri-Cities area provide outpatient services for people with substance use disorders. However, there’s only one such site in Bristol: the Bristol Regional Counseling Center operated by Frontier Health, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s [SAMHSA’s] database of facilities.
Most of SAMHSA’s listed sites cluster around Johnson City, although there are some exceptions, like Highlands Community Services in Abingdon.
Even when facilities are close to a person struggling with a substance use disorder, others barriers to treatment can include waitlists for care and a lack of transportation.
“The most dangerous situation is someone just getting out of jail and then not having treatment,” said Matthew Caffrey, a physician at Dragonfly Medical and Behavioral Health in Johnson City.
If someone has a substance use issue when they go to jail, their tolerance can diminish during their sentence. If an inmate doesn’t receive treatment, Caffrey said, when that person is released, they may try to use the same amount of the drug that they used before — which could be a potentially fatal dose.
Caffrey and his wife, Alicia Caffrey, a clinical psychologist at the same clinic, said they have several patients who formerly served jail sentences, and both are concerned about whether inmates in jails throughout the region can access treatment while behind bars.
The Bristol, Virginia jail does not have a policy limiting the kinds of treatments its physician can administer, Lt. Keith Pensinger said. With the jail physician’s order, inmates there can also access Medication Assisted Treatment, which is commonly used for treating opioid use disorders.
The Sullivan County jail has detox protocols in place but does not offer Medication Assisted Treatment “for the safety and security of the inmate and the facility,” according to Christy Frazier, a health administrator with the sheriff’s office. However, the Sullivan jail administers buprenorphine — a drug used to treat opioid dependency — to pregnant inmates if they have an active prescription, Frazier said.
With limited local resources dedicated to rehabilitation, several nonprofits and faith-based organizations have also stepped up to offer aid, like classes and support groups.
“It is going to take a community to change a community,” said Mark Mitchell, executive director of Tri-Cities Recovery, a nonresidential recovery program with a spiritual focus. Mitchell has been involved with leading programming for inmates in the local jails.
Scott Emerine, associate pastor of the Covenant Fellowship Church of God in Bristol, Virginia, said his church has supported programs like Tri-Cities Recovery and other initiatives, like Jobs for Life. The church is looking at starting a transition house, Emerine said.
“It is important for us to give people the tools necessary to fully recover from a life of addiction. Helping them overcome the addiction is the first part of the process. Helping them find gainful employment and a fresh start is equally important. If we can do these things correctly, this should help decrease recidivism, and the overcrowding situation in the jails,” Emerine wrote in an email.
But some leaders said the issue isn’t just a matter of resources — inmates and defendants also must decide whether to seek help with programs and initiatives.
“Sometimes, just throwing tons of resources at something doesn’t fix the problem,” said Maples, the sheriff in Bristol, Virginia. “The individual has got to want to change.”
But taking steps toward overcoming substance use and addiction can be difficult, particularly if someone has experienced past trauma and other underlying issues.
“Addiction is a disease, it is a lifelong treatment, and because of that, you do see some recidivism,” Canter said. “You work hard to try to help your clients, and you try to do what you can to see that they don’t fall prey to that, but again, it’s a disease. It requires a lifelong effort.”
