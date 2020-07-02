Law enforcement officers across the Mountain Empire will monitor area roadways this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
With Virginia having moved into phase three of Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 reopening guidelines on Wednesday, the Virginia State Police said Thursday it is encouraging everyone to plan ahead for the celebratory travel plans.
Virginia and Tennessee state patrol officers will watch for speeding, intoxicated drivers and those violating cell phone and seat belt laws.
“Summer days are filled with celebration, including vacations, outdoor festivals and backyard cookouts, but no matter where your plans take you, please make safety your priority,” said Col. Gary T. Settle of the VSP. “Regardless of the distance you’re traveling this week — across the country or around the corner — remember to buckle up, eliminate distractions and never drive buzzed or drunk. If we all do our small part, we increase everyone’s chances of having a safer holiday weekend.”
Law enforcement in both states will increase patrols from 12:01 a.m. today through midnight Sunday as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt. The Virginia State Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol participate in the program.
During last year’s three-day initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 79 drunk drivers, according to a State Police news release.
Authorities in both states also remind people to move over for emergency vehicles, which is the law in Tennessee and Virginia. Both the THP and VSP said they’ll monitor roadways for violators this weekend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not known how many people will be on the road this weekend. AAA forecasts that Americans will take 700 million trips this summer based on economic indicators and state reopenings. That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September, according to a AAA news release.
