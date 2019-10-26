Two young professionals who’ve never held elected office are running for Virginia’s 4th District House of Delegates seat.
Starla Kiser, a 35-year-old Coeburn physician who grew up on a Dickenson County farm, is the Democratic candidate. William Wampler III, 28-year-old grandson of a former congressman and son of a former state senator, who grew up in Bristol and now practices law in Abingdon, is the GOP selection.
They are running for the seat held by two-term Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who is running to replace retiring Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Galax. Carrico replaced William Wampler Jr. in 2012.
Kiser and Wampler III say they are running to improve the quality of life in Southwest Virginia.
“I moved back here in 2017 with no intention of running for office,” Kiser said. “I had a dream to start my own business and a love for Southwest Virginia and felt it was time for me to move back home. … I started practicing, hearing stories from my patients, hearing how families were struggling. I began to realize — whether it be health care, the economy or education — I feel we deserve so much better.”
Wampler also expressed his desire to serve the people of this region.
“I’m running because I think I can improve the life of Southwest Virginians. I’m the only candidate in this race that studied Virginia law and spent time learning the law-making process firsthand in Richmond. I’m ready to put that skill set to work for Southwest Virginia. And that means all of Southwest Virginia — Republicans, Democrats, independents, agnostics. I learned from my father and my grandfather that the role of a legislator is to serve everybody. You don’t get to pick and choose who you help.”
Top issues
Wampler said during his campaign visits, voters have been more vocal about issues raised during last year’s legislative session than standard campaign themes like jobs and the economy.
“I hear more about the Democrats’ attempts last year to allow post-birth abortions. A lot of people are paying attention to that,” Wampler said. “Secondly, people talk to me at their doors about this Virginia Green New Deal. They hear about it at the federal level and also ask about Virginia. Democratic [state] legislators last year tried to pass something that calls for complete elimination of coal and natural gas from Virginia’s energy production and consumption. That would destroy the backbone of our economy.”
Wampler pledged to oppose attempts to bring back either policy.
Kiser said her platform is nonpartisan, specific to Southwest Virginia and assuring quality health care for all part of the region tops her list of legislative priorities. She expressed concerns about oversight of the region’s now single hospital provider — Ballad Health System.
“We’re all aware of the situation we have here. The law was changed so our two health systems [Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System] could merge. To me that has effectively created a monopoly. What I have seen is our costs have gone up, and the quality and accessibility of care have gone down.”
Kiser wants to make sure a method exists to hold the health system accountable, study the data and make corrections.
“We don’t have adequate oversight right now. … We don’t have objective data from the state and the FTC [Federal Trade Commission]. Without having all this data, it looks concerning to me. I cannot say tomorrow we need to bust it [merger] up. … I know they started putting a task force together, but we need a task force that is independent, has no conflicts of interest that has enough support from the state with adequate resources. And it should have teeth to actually do something.”
Kiser said ultimately the data about patient outcomes, costs and other factors should determine any changes.
Wampler also expressed support for accountability.
“In the current economy, residents of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee have very few options on health care. Therefore, it’s paramount that Ballad be held accountable to ensure they are providing high-quality health care,” Wampler said.
He added, however, that the economy is such that small rural hospitals with low patient usage are in peril.
“The fact is, if we unwind this merger, Southwest Virginia’s remaining hospitals, urgent care clinics and surgical centers will close,” Wampler said. “That means the people of Wise County and Dickenson County, Russell County and Washington County won’t have any option. They’ll be forced to go to Tennessee, Kentucky or other parts of Virginia, and that’s the last thing we need.”
Jobs and economic development
Kiser said next to health care concerns, improving the region’s economy is her top issue.
“We desperately need high paying, high skill jobs. So many young people, when they graduate, feel their only option is to leave. We need to do a better job providing those opportunities,” Kiser said. “We don’t need to attract just any industry here — we need to attract the right industry — one that will bring high paying, high skill jobs. It should be a privilege doing business here in Southwest Virginia.”
She also supports small business growth.
“I think we should be targeting our resources to a young person here in Southwest Virginia, for example, who wants to start a new business. We should support policies that make it easier to start small businesses. To me, small businesses are the foundation of a healthy economy. I believe we need to work toward a future where a large group of people in Southwest Virginia own our assets — not a small group but a large group — where the wealth we work for stays in our region.”
Wampler said his top priority is finding ways to improve the economy.
“What I talk to people about is economic development and economic revitalization — I’m talking about the creation of new, high paying jobs for people here. Traditionally our strength has been a natural resource-based economy, but to move into another century of growth, we’ve got to protect those industries but diversify in a way there would be new industry to hire future generations of Southwest Virginians.”
He offered some specific ideas about the types of businesses those might be.
“It starts with marketing our regional strengths. I’ve heard it said Southwest Virginia sits closer to six other state capitals than it does Richmond. That’s not a negative talking point; I think it’s a major opportunity for us,” Wampler said. “With this recent visit from Amazon, I’m hoping we can position the region for distribution centers. We sit right in the middle of the southeast United States so I think that could be a real strength for us.”
He said data storage centers might be another viable option, since they require low cost electricity.
