KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Authorities are still searching for a missing Kingsport teenager.
Jacqueline Alyssa Waller, 14, was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 29, 2019 and was last seen walking in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport, according to a news release from the city’s police department.
Foul play is not suspected in her disappearance, but she is still considered a missing juvenile.
Waller is described as a white female, 5-foot-1-inch tall and 116 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with holes and white Converse athletic shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through a “Citizen Feedback” form on the city website.
