KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing this past weekend.

Emmanuel Ray Bear was reported missing by a family member on the evening of Nov. 9, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.

Bear is believed to have left his Kingsport residence earlier that evening and has not returned home, the release stated.

He is described as a 13-year-old white male who is 4’11” and 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the case, but ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a form on the Kingsport city website.  

