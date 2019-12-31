William Alfonso Napier

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport authorities are searching for a missing teenager.

William Alfonso Napier, 16, was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department on Dec. 26, according to a news release. His guardian told police she had not seen Napier since Dec. 24.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, but he was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered due to his age and other factors investigators learned, the release states.

Police describe William as a 16-year-old white male and 5 foot 8 inches in height with a weight of 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair, but has previously dyed his hair different colors, the release states.  

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and beige sweatpants, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through an online “Citizen Feedback” form on the Kingsport city website.

