KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport authorities are searching for a missing teenager.
William Alfonso Napier, 16, was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department on Dec. 26, according to a news release. His guardian told police she had not seen Napier since Dec. 24.
Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, but he was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered due to his age and other factors investigators learned, the release states.
Police describe William as a 16-year-old white male and 5 foot 8 inches in height with a weight of 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair, but has previously dyed his hair different colors, the release states.
He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and beige sweatpants, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through an online “Citizen Feedback” form on the Kingsport city website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.