Police found a man lying dead outside a Kingsport gas station early this morning from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the city’s police department.
At 4:50 a.m., the Kingsport Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the Zoomerz gas station and convenience store on Fort Henry Drive, the release states. When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult male with what looked like gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.
An investigation is now underway, but KPD said it was not releasing any additional details at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.