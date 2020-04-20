Police found a man lying dead outside a Kingsport gas station early this morning from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

At 4:50 a.m., the Kingsport Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the Zoomerz gas station and convenience store on Fort Henry Drive, the release states. When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult male with what looked like gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.

An investigation is now underway, but KPD said it was not releasing any additional details at this time.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

