A Kingsport man now faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend after authorities learned she was pregnant.

Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the additional first-degree murder charge Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport on Sunday. The woman, identified as Melissa Mingle, 37, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Monday.

Authorities identified the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Nathaniel White-Young, as a suspect in the case and arrested him Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson. However, the charges were upgraded to two counts of first-degree murder after Mingle passed away and officials learned she was pregnant.

Mingle also had a son, who police said is safe. 

White-Young is being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail.

