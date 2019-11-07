BRISTOL, Va. — A Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a hit-and-run reported Tuesday evening in Bristol, Virginia.
Jason Kirk Moore, 46, remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Meadow Drive, according to a news release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Authorities first received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Overhill Road.
A witness in the area said the vehicle may have been a dark-colored sedan traveling south on Meadow Drive, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford.
Crawford said Thursday that officials were following a lead in the case but declined to share any specific details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
