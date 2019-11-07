BRISTOL, Va. — A Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a hit-and-run reported Tuesday evening in Bristol, Virginia.

Jason Kirk Moore, 46, remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Meadow Drive, according to a news release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Authorities first received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Overhill Road.

A witness in the area said the vehicle may have been a dark-colored sedan traveling south on Meadow Drive, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford.

Crawford said Thursday that officials were following a lead in the case but declined to share any specific details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments