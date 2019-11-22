A Kingsport man has been identified by Sullivan County authorities as the deceased subject of a “suspicious death” investigation.
Lewis Vaughn, 79, of 622 Gravely Road in Kingsport was found deceased earlier this week. After launching an investigation Wednesday, authorities searched for 31-year-old Jeffry Caldwell as a “person of interest” in the case.
Caldwell was arrested Thursday when the Kingsport Police Department responded to a reported shoplifting incident at a Kroger on East Stone Drive, according to a news release Thursday evening.
A caller told police that the suspected shoplifter was in a van located in the parking lot and authorities determined the vehicle was previously reported stolen in Johnson City.
Caldwell attempted to leave the van when authorities approached it, but they were still able to arrest him, the release stated.
Police found Caldwell to be in possession of the stolen items from Kroger and charged him with resisting arrest, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Kingsport City Jail.
No other information has been released about the investigation surrounding the suspicious death.
