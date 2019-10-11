Jonathan McClure
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities arrested a man near Blountville on Wednesday in connection to a reported auto theft and burglary in Kingsport.

Jonathan McClure, 34, of Kingsport, faces charges of burglary and theft charges, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Hagy’s Auto Sales in Kingsport reported an auto theft on Monday. Detective Robert Clemons gathered evidence and viewed surveillance video from the business, which showed a male suspect stealing a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan, according to the release.

A deputy in the Blountville area saw a vehicle matching the description while on patrol Wednesday and conducted a traffic stop. Clemons also responded to the stop and recognized the driver, McClure, from the surveillance footage, the release stated.

Clemons arrested McClure and charged him with burglary, theft over $1,000 and theft under $1,000. McClure was also charged with driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of Schedule III narcotics.

His bond was set at $7,500, but he had a past record of three violation of probation warrants that were outstanding for his arrest and a warrant for failing to report to jail. Because one of the probation violations did not have bond, the sheriff’s office said he remains behind bars at the Sullivan County jail.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments