How to Get Assistance

Blackjewel miners who worked at one of the sites in Lee County or Wise County, but were unable to attend one of the events in July, can contact one of the following workforce development specialists and set up an appointment for assistance:

Lee County:

Monica Middleton

119 Hill Street

Jonesville, VA 24263

276-346-0054

Scott County:

Sherry Tabor

225 Boone Trail Road – The Pioneer Center

Duffield, VA 24244

276-431-3594

Wise County/City of Norton:

Jason Marsingill

1725 Park Ave., NW – Norton Career Center

Norton, VA 24273

276-325-3270

j.marsingill@swvaworks.com