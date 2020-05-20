This year's July 4th Star Spangled Celebration in downtown Bristol has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Believe in Bristol – a nonprofit that works to promote the city’s downtown – made the announcement in a news release Wednesday.
“It was a very tough decision, made with recommendations from our two cities and Sullivan County Health Department. Unfortunately, there is no way we can hold the event while practicing social distancing to keep the Bristol community safe,” said Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol’s executive director.
“We have to keep the health and wellbeing of the community at the forefront while making these decisions. Seeing other large public events being canceled across the region due to social distancing guidelines made it clear that we can no longer plan on the celebration taking place this July 4th.”
The annual Independence Day events have included a parade, music and fireworks, drawing thousands to downtown each year.
“We hope that Bristol is able to find other ways to have a safe and spectacular 4th of July,” Elliott said. “We plan to make up for this year’s loss in 2021.”
Believe in Bristol has also shifted its Border Bash Summer Concert Series to a virtual platform, according to the release.
Those performances will be streamed live from the Earnest Tube recording studio in Bristol, the release states. Viewers can watch the series on the Border Bash Facebook page and a finalized schedule will be shared on Believe in Bristol’s website and social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.