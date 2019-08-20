A federal judge said the U.S. attorney made a “serious error in judgment” when he removed plain-clothed Virginia State Police officers from the courtroom during the jury trial of a special agent.
But Judge James Jones denied the agent’s motion to overturn his conviction.
Jones denied 46-year-old Shade Carlton Workman’s appeal in a recent order filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. In March, a jury found Workman guilty of making false statements to the FBI, soliciting and accepting a bribe and obstructing justice.
In his opinion, Jones said the essence of the government’s case was that Workman, while head of a local drug task force, obtained sexual favors from a confidential informant, in return for assisting the informant in her own case.
Following his conviction, Workman asked the court to overturn the guilty verdict on the grounds that the government engaged in misconduct in violation of his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial by requiring some of Workman’s fellow officers to leave the courtroom, Jones said.
“While I agree that the government engaged in improper conduct, I will deny the motion because the incident did not prejudice Workman,” Jones wrote in the order denying the appeal.
Before the jury entered the courtroom on March 22, eight VSP officers, all dressed in plain clothes, sat in the courtroom. Three additional VSP officers were outside the courtroom, Jones said.
When Thomas Cullen, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, recognized the VSP officers, he asked his first assistant to inform VSP leadership of the officers’ presence. Jones said that Cullen was concerned the presence of the officers might help Workman’s case in the eyes of the jury and affect the working relationship between the attorney’s office and VSP.
The first assistant called Lt. Col. Timothy Lyon, VSP’s head of the Criminal Investigations Bureau, and passed on the message from Cullen that “it’s certainly inappropriate, and it could affect our working relationship.”
After the call, Lyon contacted another VSP leader and asked him to determine whether any employees were at the courthouse. He learned that 15 officers were preparing to enter the courtroom. Lyon told the captain to instruct the officers not to enter.
Just as the jury was entering the courtroom, six of the eight VSP employees stood together and left, Jones said.
The government countered Workman’s appeal, saying that the courtroom was never closed to the public, and the right of a public trial does not guarantee the attendance of particular individuals. The government also said the officers’ departure did not prejudice Workman.
“It was wrong to have excluded the officers,” Jones wrote.
The judge said there’s no evidence that the jury knew the individuals were officers. He also said Cullen should have brought the matter to his attention, “which clearly would have been the appropriate course of action.”
Jones said it’s the court’s responsibility to control the courtroom and who may or may not be present.
“Regretfully, I find that the United States Attorney made a serious error in judgment in obtaining the removal of the officers,” Jones wrote.
Although he does not believe the officers should have been removed, Jones said he does not believe their removal justifies setting aside the jury’s verdict.
Cullen said Tuesday that he is gratified the court ruled that Workman “did not suffer any prejudice and that his convictions will stand.”
“I am disappointed the court concluded that I erred in addressing what I believe was improper conduct,” Cullen said. “I nevertheless respect the court’s opinion.”
In declining further comment, Jones said the written opinion is all that he can say about the matter.