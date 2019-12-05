After lawyers and professionals involved with Blackjewel LLC’s bankruptcy case spent thousands on meals, travel and hotels, a federal judge is seeking more details before he authorizes reimbursements for some of the reported expenses.
The inquiry is just the latest chapter in a case that included large layoffs at the coal company’s mines in Appalachia and Wyoming. Hundreds of workers went three months before receiving owed back pay.
“The Court understands that expenses naturally occur during a bankruptcy case, especially during the pendency of a case as frantic and time-consuming as the above-captioned matter,” Frank W. Volk, a judge for the U.S. bankruptcy court for the Southern District of West Virginia, wrote in an order published Tuesday. “However, it is the Court’s duty to the Estate and Unsecured Creditors to question the propriety and necessity for some of these expenses.”
The order lists Volk’s concerns related to about 75 different expenses that lawyers, an investment banking company, and a research group involved with providing professional services for Blackjewel and unsecured creditors in the case reported to the court for compensation and reimbursement.
Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1, leading to proceedings in which the company unsuccessfully sought long-term financing and ultimately sold off its assets.
The company employed about 1,700 people in four states, including 484 in Virginia. For months, Blackjewel failed to pay employees for work completed in the weeks before the bankruptcy started, creating financial turmoil for many miners and their families. Workers did not receive their checks until October.
In the order issued Tuesday, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings poses detailed questions about reported expenses from professionals working for parties in the case.
“Was this hotel room for one person for one night? Was it necessary to stay at the Westin?” Volk asks about a $982.32 expense reported by Squire Patton Boggs, which represents Blackjewel. On a $397.34 expense involving lodging at a Marriott hotel in Charleston, West Virginia, he similarly asked the coal company’s attorneys how many nights the stay included and whether it was necessary to stay at the Marriott.
Volk also scrutinizes meal expenses. A $732 expenditure for a Dominos Pizza dinner in early August — provided to attendees at an auction for Blackjewel’s assets — prompted questions about how many pizzas Squire Patton Boggs ordered and the number of people present for the meal.
The same firm also reported two Jimmy Johns meals exceeding $370 from this time period, promoting the judge to request “a full list of all food and drink provided to the Auction attendees on each day, for each meal.”
The phrase, “This is expensive for one individual meal,” appears five times throughout the judge’s review of expenses specifically incurred by Blackjewel’s attorneys, covering reported expenses ranging from about $42 to $84.
In response to the law firm’s reported $22,748 in “telephone” expenses, the judge states, “What are the nature and purpose of these charges? The Court may require a separate itemization.”
A lawyer at Squire Patton Boggs involved with the Blackjewel case did not return an email Thursday seeking comment on Volk’s order.
In total, the judge is seeking clarification on more than $73,500 in expenses that different professionals involved with the case reported. He set a deadline of Dec. 13 for their replies.
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLC, a law firm representing unsecured creditors, filed a document with the court Wednesday responding to the judge’s questions on its reported expenses. Some of the lodging expenses the judge thought were for one-night stays in hotels actually covered multiple nights, the firm states. The firm also explains some of its food costs, but also offers to waive the meals-related reimbursement requests the judge raised concerns about.
