Megan Boswell made a brief appearance in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Thursday morning, which was live-streamed on the state court system's YouTube page. 

The mother of the Blountville toddler whose body was found in March made a brief appearance via video Thursday in Sullivan County Criminal Court, where a judge decided not to reduce her $150,000 bail.

Megan Boswell, 19, has been held at the Sullivan County jail since February, when she was accused of making a false report to authorities as they searched for her missing daughter.

Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury charged Boswell with 11 counts of making false reports. 

Authorities found the remains of Megan Boswell’s daughter, Evelyn, on March 6 on property belonging to the Boswell family on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. No charges have been filed in the child’s death.

Megan Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail, but her attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion to reduce that amount May 14, a week before the grand jury indictments were announced.

On Thursday, Judge Jim Goodwin decided to maintain her current bond and set her next court date for July 31. At that "announcement date," the court will be updated on the status of the case.

Thursday’s hearing lasted less than 10 minutes and the Tennessee court system livestreamed the proceeding on its YouTube page. Boswell appeared via video from the county jail.

The investigation into Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance and death "remains active, and we have nothing new to release at this time," according to an email from Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

