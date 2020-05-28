The mother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell made a brief appearance in Sullivan County Criminal Court Thursday morning, where a judge decided to keep her bond at $150,000.
Megan Boswell, 19, has been held at the Sullivan County Jail since February, when she was accused of making a false report to authorities as they searched for her missing daughter.
Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Boswell on 11 counts of false reports.
Authorities found Evelyn Boswell’s body on March 6 on property belonging to the Boswell family on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, but no charges have been filed in the child’s death.
Megan Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail, but her attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion earlier this month to reduce bond. That motion was filed May 14, a week before the grand jury indictments were announced on May 21.
On Thursday, Judge Jim Goodwin decided to maintain her current bond and set her next court date for July 31.
At that “announcement date,” the parties will update the court on the status of the case.
Thursday’s hearing lasted less than 10 minutes and the Tennessee state court system live-streamed the proceeding on its YouTube page. Boswell appeared via video from the county jail.
The investigation into Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance and death is ongoing, according to Captain Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
“The investigation remains active and we have nothing new to release at this time,” Seabolt wrote in an email Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.