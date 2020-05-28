Boswell hearing

Megan Boswell made a brief appearance in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Thursday morning, which was live-streamed on the state court system's YouTube page. 

The mother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell made a brief appearance in Sullivan County Criminal Court Thursday morning, where a judge decided to keep her bond at $150,000.

Megan Boswell, 19, has been held at the Sullivan County Jail since February, when she was accused of making a false report to authorities as they searched for her missing daughter.

Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Boswell on 11 counts of false reports. 

Authorities found Evelyn Boswell’s body on March 6 on property belonging to the Boswell family on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, but no charges have been filed in the child’s death.

Megan Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail, but her attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion earlier this month to reduce bond. That motion was filed May 14, a week before the grand jury indictments were announced on May 21.

On Thursday, Judge Jim Goodwin decided to maintain her current bond and set her next court date for July 31.

At that “announcement date,” the parties will update the court on the status of the case.

Thursday’s hearing lasted less than 10 minutes and the Tennessee state court system live-streamed the proceeding on its YouTube page. Boswell appeared via video from the county jail.  

The investigation into Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance and death is ongoing, according to Captain Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.  

“The investigation remains active and we have nothing new to release at this time,” Seabolt wrote in an email Thursday.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments