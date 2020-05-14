A Kingsport-based judge dismissed a burglary charge on Thursday against Angela Boswell, the grandmother of a Blountville toddler whose remains were found in March, but she still faces a number of other charges related to theft, introducing drugs into a jail and the possession of counterfeit money.
Boswell, 42, was arrested in March after authorities accused her of breaking into her parents’ home in a trailer park near Kingsport, where televisions, guns and an electric handsaw were reported missing.
She was taken into custody in Kingsport on March 26 and charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money – the latter two charges based on items officials said they found on her person when she was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Angela Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, a toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this year and whose body was later found on family property in Blountville. Authorities have not charged anybody with the child’s disappearance or death.
A preliminary hearing on Thursday morning focused on charges stemming from the reported break in at Boswell’s parents’ house on March 25 and her subsequent arrest.
Kingsport General Sessions Court Judge Mark Toohey said he found probable cause for charges of theft under $10,000, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money and criminal simulation, which will now be transferred to Sullivan County Criminal Court.
However, Toohey dismissed a charge of aggravated burglary.
The rulings came after testimony from Boswell’s father, David Jones, as well as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department detective who investigated the alleged break-in and a neighbor in the trailer park who said he witnessed Boswell and a man remove items from Jones’s home.
