A John Battle High School cheerleading coach faces embezzlement charges in connection to an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials charged Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, of Bristol, Virginia with felony embezzlement and arrested her on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.
The investigation came after school officials became aware of potential suspicious activity related to cheerleading funds and reported it to the sheriff’s office, the release stated. The sheriff’s office said about $700 went missing from an online fundraiser the cheerleading program did over the summer.
Buchanan, the sheriff’s office said, was responsible for making sure money raised in the fundraiser was turned into the school.
Buchanan worked as the head cheerleading coach for John Battle High School and was not a teacher in the school division, the release stated.
She has been released on a $2,500 unsecured bond and a court date is pending in Washington County General District Court.