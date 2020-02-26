BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Wilkes County, North Carolina, woman — the grandmother of a Bristol man arrested in connection with a Sullivan County Amber Alert — watched authorities conduct a search of a pond near her house Wednesday that was related to the missing Blountville toddler.
Several agents and helicopters swarmed the pond along North Lomax Road in the Traphill section of Wilkes County. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue Department conducted the search, which was related to the investigation into the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, according to WCSO Capt. Logan Kerr.
Kerr said a remote operated vehicle device was used in the search, which was “inconclusive to any facts to the investigation.” He did not say what they were looking for.
All information was reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which continue to search for Evelyn, who hasn’t been seen by family since December but wasn’t reported missing until last week. An Amber Alert was issued Feb. 19.
Mary McCloud said Wednesday afternoon that she could see law enforcement officers and helicopters in the area searching the water. The woman’s grandson, William McCloud, 33, was arrested last week on Lomax Road when a Wilkes County detective spotted him in a car wanted in connection with the Tennessee Amber Alert.
McCloud and Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, were arrested on theft charges filed in Sullivan County. An affidavit said the BMW the two were traveling in had been reported stolen.
“I don’t think he has anything to do with it,” Mary McCloud said of her grandson.
She noted that he has a criminal history, with convictions of larceny, breaking and entering, assault and threats in Wilkes County, as well as aggravated assault in Sullivan County.
Mary McCloud said her grandson and his girlfriend, Angela Boswell, were in Wilkes County last week to visit an aunt. They stayed at the Lowe’s Motel in nearby Wilkesboro, she said. The woman said she was told there was a water line break in the room at the motel, which cost her grandson some money.
The woman said her grandson then came to her house to borrow money, which is the only time she said he usually visits. Angela Boswell stayed in the BMW when they stopped at McCloud’s house, according to his grandmother, who said he didn’t mention Evelyn.
Mary McCloud said she hopes Evelyn is found soon. She noted that she has not heard about the case from her grandson but saw it on the news.
Angela Boswell and William McCloud have since been extradited to Tennessee and are being held in the Sullivan County jail, which is where Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, is also being held after her arrest Tuesday. A spokesman noted that none of the individuals can see each other in jail.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Evelyn’s mother was charged with filing false reports because she is accused of making several “conflicting, inaccurate statements” during the investigation.
“Many of the false statements Megan made delayed our investigation and also impeded our investigation to find Evelyn,” Cassidy said during a news conference Wednesday. “As a result, she has been charged with false reporting.”
The woman falsely told investigators earlier this month that Evelyn was in the custody of her father, although he is currently enlisted out of state in the Army and did not have Evelyn, according to an affidavit filed in Bristol General Sessions Court.
On Feb. 18, Sullivan County Detective Tracy Haraz said she received a referral from the Department of Children Services that Evelyn had not been seen since before Christmas, the document states. Haraz and a case worker contacted the mother, who the affidavit describes as the toddler’s “sole legal custodian.”
Megan Boswell told the officials that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry, and that she was supposed to meet him at an Ingles parking lot in Colonial Heights to exchange custody.
“After further investigation, detectives determined that Ethan Perry is actively enlisted in the United States Army and is presently stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and did not have possession of Evelyn,” Haraz writes in the affidavit.
Megan Boswell was arraigned in Bristol court and appeared via video from the jail. Her next court date is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Cassidy said a number of statements made to the media by the mother were also false.
“She was never asked to meet for any polygraph,” said Cassidy, recalling a comment she made Tuesday.
Megan Boswell also said her mother had taken Evelyn to Mendota, Virginia, which resulted in a search by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service. Nothing was found.
“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Cassidy said. “Every single time.”
The sheriff said he hopes and prays that Evelyn is found alive.
“We’re going to continue to work just like she is alive,” he said.
He noted that the case is complicated and frustrating because Evelyn wasn’t reported missing sooner.
“Our main concern is finding Evelyn,” Cassidy said.
By late Wednesday, $59,850 had been raised for a reward for information leading to Evelyn’s return. Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
