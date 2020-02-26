Weather Alert

...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS EVENING THROUGH TONIGHT... PERIODS OF RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO SNOW BY MID TO LATE AFTERNOON OVER SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, WITH A CHANGE TO ALL SNOW SHOWERS EVEN IN VALLEY AREAS TONIGHT. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NORTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHEAST TENNESEE BY LATE TONIGHT, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 2 INCHES OVER SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY ESPECIALLY OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.