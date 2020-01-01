A new petition filed for the owner of Intimate Treasures says a ruling that blocks the sex products store from moving into Sunnybrook “disregards material facts and deforms long-standing principles of Tennessee law.”
The Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, in Knoxville recently upheld a lower court’s ruling that Intimate Treasures, which sells lingerie and other adult products, could not open for business in a Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood. Owner Mark Hatfield’s attorney filed a petition for a rehearing on Friday.
The 2017 lawsuit was filed by Ritchie and Roma Phillips, who live in the Sunnybrook subdivision off Volunteer Parkway, against Hatfield, who wanted to relocate his Intimate Treasures store from Pennsylvania Avenue to 1926 Volunteer Parkway at the front of the neighborhood. The lawsuit sought to stop the relocation, and Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody issued an order in April permanently blocking the relocation. Shortly afterward, Hatfield filed an appeal to reverse the April ruling and all other adverse judgments against him. But on Dec. 18, judges Thomas Frierson II, Charles Susano Jr. and John McClarty of the state appeals court issued an opinion that affirmed the lower court’s ruling, charged Hatfield with the cost of the appeal and sent the matter back to the chancery court for enforcement of the judgment and collection of costs.
Hatfield’s petition was filed on Friday and uses language such as “botched,” “magical,” “concocted” and “mangled” to describe the appeals court judges’ recent decision. It states that Hatfield “is entitled to a rehearing with proper consideration of material facts and correct application of the law.”
Hatfield’s attorney, Edward Brading, declined comment.
Ricky Curtis, the attorney representing Ritchie and Roma Phillips, said it appeared the petition was another attempt to make an argument that has so far been unsuccessful. He added that it is rare for the court of appeals to reconsider an opinion.
The three appeals court judges who made the decision will be the ones who decide whether or not to rehear Hatfield’s appeal. The rules of Tennessee appellate court procedure state that a rehearing may be granted if the court’s opinion incorrectly states material facts, conflicts with existing principles of law, overlooks or misunderstands relevant facts or laws or relies on facts or laws that were not presented by either party. However, a rehearing won’t be granted to allow matters that were fully argued in the appeal to be reargued.
The Ritchie and Roma Phillips, as well as some other neighborhood residents, opposed the relocation as well as a decision by the Bristol Tennessee Board of Zoning Appeals that decided that the store was not adult-oriented and could move to the B-3 business-zoned site without a special-use permit. One lawsuit was filed against Hatfield and another against Hatfield and the city.
The order issued by Moody in April states that J.C. Chambers, who developed Sunnybrook Acres, Sunnybrook Heights and Sunnybrook Addition in the 1950s, placed protective covenants on the properties in 1955 that indefinitely restricted them to residential use. Building the store or any commercial facility there would violate the protective covenants, he said.
