General Assembly incumbents from Southwest Virginia have dramatically outraised and outspent challengers in the months leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.
A review of campaign finance contributions on the Virginia state election site and the Virginia Public Access Project shows area Republican candidates command the bulk of contributions in upcoming state Senate and House of Delegate races.
In the 40th Senate District, where incumbent Bill Carrico, R-Galax, is retiring, Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, raised more than 40 times the total of his independent challenger Ken Heath of Marion. As of the Sept. 30 filing deadline, the Pillion campaign received $270,892 in contributions compared to $6,579 for Heath, who has stuck by his promise not to accept any donations from political action committees (PACs), parties or other special interest groups.
The Pillion campaign reported more than $76,700 in expenses with more than $194,000 available for the closing days of the campaign. He reported 115 cash contributions of more than $100, totaling $166,375, and a transfer of more than $94,600 from his prior House campaign.
Heath reported 10 cash contributions of greater than $100 totaling $3,690, including a personal contribution of $500, $6,519 in expenses and a $58 balance.
The district includes the city of Bristol, Lee, Scott, Washington and Grayson counties, along with portions of Smyth, Wise and Wythe counties.
In the 38th Senate District, incumbent Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, has raised $451,600 in his reelection bid compared to over $74,000 raised by independent challenger George McCall.
Chafin’s campaign has received more than $144,600 in contributions during 2019 to augment a starting balance of more than $222,900. The campaign reports expenses of $215,587 and a $152,053 balance as of Sept. 30.
Among Chafin’s largest donations, he received $10,000 from Betting on Virginia Jobs — the committee promoting the Bristol Resort and Casino project, $5,500 from Rapoca Energy executive John Matney and $4,000 from the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.
McCall’s roughly $74,000 total includes a personal loan by the candidate for more than $47,800. The McCall campaign reported more than $27,700 on hand in its Sept. 30 report.
The massive district includes Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties, parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties, plus the cities of Norton and Radford.
There are two contested House of Delegates races in Southwest Virginia. In the 4th District, political newcomers Will Wampler, a Republican, faces Democrat Starla Kiser for the seat being vacated by Todd Pillion. It includes Dickenson County and portions of Washington, Russell and Wise counties.
Wampler, an attorney, is the son of former state Sen. William Wampler Jr. and grandson of former U.S. Rep. William Wampler. He has raised nearly $164,000 in his initial bid for public office. The campaign reports more than $111,700 in expenses and an ending balance of more than $52,200.
Among Wampler’s supporters, his father donated $7,500, Betting on Virginia Jobs gave $8,000, Par Ventures CEO and casino partner Clyde Stacy gave $7,500 and commercial developer Steve Johnson gave $5,000.
Kiser, a Coeburn physician, has received more than $73,600, including a $1,600 personal loan to the campaign, with expenses of more than $40,300 and a Sept. 30 balance of about $33,200.
Kiser received a $18,562 donation from Win Virginia, a state Democratic PAC, $1,500 from former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher, $750 from the United Mineworkers and $500 from former congressional candidate Anthony Flaccavento.
In the 6th District, which includes Carroll and Wythe counties plus part of Smyth County, incumbent Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion, raised more than $67,000 or about 10 times the $6,100 raised by Democratic challenger Jim Barker.
Campbell, a Marion attorney, reported a roughly $25,700 opening balance, contributions of around $39,000, expenses of more than $22,200 and a balance of more than $42,400. Among his largest contributions were $10,000 from Betting on Virginia Jobs, $5,500 from the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association and $3,900 from his Campbell & Associates law firm.
Barker donated $1,000 to his own campaign, as did Win Virginia. The state Democratic Party gave him $250. The campaign reported expenses of about $3,000 and slightly over $3,100 in balance on Sept. 30.
The region’s three other House of Delegate seats are uncontested.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, had an opening balance of $79,200, received more than $177,200 in contributions, had more than $185,600 in expenses and a balance of about $70,800. He reported $15,000 each from Betting on Virginia Jobs and Dominion Energy, about $8,600 from the Virginia Bankers Association and $5,000 from Appalachian Power.
Among Kilgore’s expenses were more than $90,000 in donations to other candidates or party committees. The district includes Lee and Scott counties, part of Wise County and the city of Norton.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, reported an opening 2019 balance of about $231,600, another $78,900 in contributions, expenses of more than $85,400 and a balance of $225,000. Among his major donors, Dominion Energy gave $5,000, Food City gave $2,700, and Strongwell Corp. donated $2,500. The district includes the cities of Bristol and Galax, Grayson County and parts of Washington and Smyth counties.
Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, reported a 2019 opening balance of about $38,300, just over $55,000 in receipts, about $33,600 in expenses and an ending balance of roughly $59,700. Among his top givers were $10,000 from Betting on Virginia Jobs, $3,500 from Dominion Energy and about $3,500 from the Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association. The district includes Buchanan and Tazewell counties, plus parts of Bland and Russell counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.