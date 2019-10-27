Incumbent Washington County, Virginia, Commissioner of Revenue David Henry faces a challenge on Nov. 5 from Republican Mark Matney.
Henry, 50, was first elected to the office in 2008. He said he is running for reelection “because I enjoy serving the citizens of Washington County.”
Prior to serving, Henry, a Democrat, said he spent 11 years learning about how county government operated.
“I have been fiscally conservative with the taxpayer’s money returning over $100,000 in unused budget money since I was elected in 2008,” Henry said. “I have had clean audits every year that I have been in office, and through involvement in our community, I have increased the enrollment of each and every discount program that Washington County offers.”
Henry said he feels that on-the-job experience is “very important in the taxation process because accurate assessing ensures that no citizen will have to pay more than their fair share of taxes. The citizens of Washington County deserve an experienced professional in the Commissioner’s office.”
Henry said he previously served eight years with Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker, who is running unopposed this year. He also has worked three years for Melvin Ritchie in the Washington County Commissioner’s office.
Henry said he has completed all the qualifications to become a Certified Master Commissioner of the Revenue through the Weldon Cooper Center of Public Service at the University of Virginia. Not including the $80 million assessment to Saltville Gas Storage, Henry said he has located personal property assets, mainly from out of town business owners, with a total assessed value of over $20 million.
“These assessments keep taxes low for Washington County residents and ensure that everyone pays their fair share,” Henry said.
Henry, who lives on a farm in Rhea Valley, has a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Tech in economics.
Matney, 53, is running for office because, “I feel I have the experience and education to perform the job of Commissioner of Revenue in a fair law abiding matter.”
The candidate said he has many years of experience in retail management and has run his own business. Matney has been a longtime special education teacher and athletics coach, he said. Matney also has experience teaching business class at the community college.
Matney has a doctorate degree in education, he said, majoring in organizational leadership with a double major in educational leadership. He obtained the degree from Nova Southeastern University. He received his MBA from Averett University and a bachelor of science in management at Virginia Tech.
Matney, a lifelong Republican from Abingdon and current 3rd vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, said he believes people in public office should bring “good Christian values” into office.
“You should be a man of integrity and bring fairness and a follower of the law,” Matney said. “I strongly believe it comes down to being a Republican or a Democrat because each unit requires you to pay dues and pledge support for all candidates and party platforms.”
Matney said he could never pledge support to any Democrat platform.
Henry said this election has different issues than what is seen in national politics.
“The role of the Commissioner of Revenue is fair and equitable taxation,” Henry said. “Clean audits prove that my coworkers and I have served the citizens well by assessing the personal property at fair market value, maintaining the real estate records correctly, and administering the county discount programs in a way that keeps the tax burden low for all taxpayers.”
