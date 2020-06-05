BRISTOL, Va. — America seethes in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Floyd, an African-American man under arrest and subdued by police officer Derek Chauvin, died on May 25 in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Three additional police officers looked on as Floyd verbalized that he was in danger of dying.
Protests followed. Streets filled from Minneapolis to New York City, Los Angeles to downtown Bristol.
Protests continue. Riots, too. Yet in the aftermath of Floyd’s death and amid nationwide tumult, one of many questions prevail: What would Jesus do?
“The answer is love, love, love,” said Rev. Steven L. Davis, founder of Bristol-based Brothers in Christ Community Response.
Established in 2003, Brothers in Christ Community Response maintain an expansive mission. In essence, they house ministries tailored to assist individuals in pursuit of societal reentry and various realms of rehabilitation.
“Love covers a multitudes of sins,” Davis said. “Biblical love is unconditional. It says ‘I love you’ in spite of your sins. We’ve got to love, love, love. But when does the change, change, change come first?”
Davis, along with a handful of local pastors including Rev. William J. Reid, marched in downtown Bristol last Sunday afternoon.
“There’s another systemic pandemic going on, and that’s sin,” said Reid, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “And it’s greater than COVID will ever be. It’s the root of all racism, greed and contention. All of that comes under sin.”
Sunday’s march began in Bristol, Tennessee, and proceeded along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The enormous Bristol sign, with its “A Good Place to Live” message, rose to their right. Ghosts of movie theaters, wherein black Americans of yore could only sit where told, loomed to their left.
“We had a peaceful march on Sunday in Bristol,” Davis said. “We had a peaceful walk that was organized in six hours with people of all ethnicities.”
Peaceful protests flourished from coast to coast. They encompassed marches, sit-ins, vocal and sign-wielding statements.
Yet neighborhood stores burned in Philadelphia. Police cars were torched in numerous cities including Los Angeles. Windows smashed, businesses looted. Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, a former church and home of country music’s Grand Ole Opry, felt the brunt of attack.
“These are kids who know not of where to go,” said Rev. William L. Ward, pastor of Hood Memorial AME Zion Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “Jesus would say (to them), ‘I died for you first.’ Nations came together from what happened to him.”
Translated, George Floyd will not have died in vain if bonds among humanity solidify in harmony. Again, Ward referenced Christ in such a manner as to ask, what would Jesus do?
“How do I eradicate evil if I don’t expose it first?” Ward said. “George Floyd’s death is not in vain. It’s not just a happenstance. It’s not just a coincidence.”
Perhaps it’s an opportunity. Such an exposure of sin and evil could provide an avenue for dialogue to seed then flourish such to obliterate systemic inadequacies and injustices.
“I’m preaching Sunday on sin, the systemic pandemic,” Reid said. “Sin will take you farther than you want to go, deeper than you want to be. You can’t deal with racism without dealing with sin.”
Maybe change begins with the individual. Could be that we are witnessing that on the boulevards and avenues of America in the moment.
“If we don’t get our hearts right, we won’t get right with God,” Davis said. “It is that simple, but it’s complicated because of what we’ve put into our hearts for so long.”
For instance, roots of slavery in America threaded well into the 20th Century to encompass the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Voting rights issues remain today.
But why? If one maintains faith in the Bible, then we all trace familial roots to Adam and Eve. Thus connected, arguments follow that despite shade of skin or origin of nationality, we’re all related as brothers and sisters. For scriptural believers, that’s inarguable.
“We’re a dysfunctional family who descended from Adam and Eve,” Davis said. “The church used to be the leaders. During the civil rights movement, during Martin Luther King Jr.’s lifetime, church was a vital component.”
So, what happened?
“Human life has no value,” Davis said. “The value of life is zero. Everybody’s expendable.”
Remedies enumerate. Politicians surmise, organizational leaders chime in, even prominent athletes postulate. Davis suggested biblical scripture as not simply a route but the map to concrete and everlasting reconciliation.
“We love stuff and use people, as opposed to using stuff and loving people,” Davis said. “Communication is key. Love is key.”
Hatred does not belong at the table of humanity, the reverends say. God does not like it; we should not allow it.
“In the midst of all of this, Christ would show love,” Reid said.
The Beatles harmonized that “all you need is love.” Al Green pleaded to “let’s stay together.” God says to love.
“It’s not love for one,” Davis said. “It’s love for all.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
