Dozens — if not hundreds — of court cases in Sullivan County are being affected by a Friday order to suspend in-person hearings across Tennessee due to the COVID-19 virus.
The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order stating all Tennessee courts, including local and state courts, will remain open during the coronavirus outbreak, but suspending all in-person judicial proceedings through March 31.
In Virginia, court will remain in session, but some changes have been made locally.
The order affects all Sullivan County courts, including General Sessions, Criminal, Juvenile and Chancery, as well as municipal courts in Bristol, Kingsport and Bluff City.
Local court officials, including judges, prosecutors and clerks, are meeting today to discuss how to deal with the order, according to Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell. Officials will work with Judge James Goodwin, the presiding judge in Sullivan County, on how to move forward. Goodwin was unavailable for comment Friday.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said the order doesn’t only affect court hearings but also grand jury meetings. Staubus added that the order allows for video hearings, such as video arraignments with jail inmates, to continue.
In-person hearings may be rescheduled, Staubus confirmed.
Chief Justice Jeff Bivins declared a state of emergency for the judicial branch, which follows Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order and declaration of a state of emergency on Thursday.
“Each day across the state of Tennessee, thousands of people attend court proceedings in-person when they come to the courthouse as jurors, witnesses, litigants, or in another capacity,” Bivens said in a news release. “Public spaces in courthouses tend to be small, tightly packed bench seats that provide the type of situations public health officials have encouraged people to avoid during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Essential court functions judges must provide will continue, Bivens said.
The order includes a list of exceptions including proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, such as bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals; civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of today; proceedings relating to orders of protection; proceedings related to emergency child custody orders; Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection; proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief; proceedings related to emergency mental health orders; proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons; and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to the release.
Any permitted in-court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, and necessary persons as determined by the trial judge, the release states.
“We are reducing the number of people physically in the courthouse each day while ensuring judges and court clerks have the ability to continue with their constitutionally required duties,” Bivins said.
Virginia courts remain open and hearings are being held, but some localities have implemented changes.
In Wise County, some cases scheduled to be presented at the grand jury next week may be delayed, public visitation will be limited and some court hearings will be conducted via live video feed, according to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.
Officials at the Bristol Virginia Courthouse are monitoring the situation and doing extra cleaning for now, Sheriff David Maples said.
Tazewell County officials have postponed a jury trial that was scheduled to begin March 17. All other criminal cases are proceeding as scheduled, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.