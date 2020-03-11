Local schools and colleges in the Mountain Empire are initiating preventive measures, including canceling classes and conducting deep cleans, as a result of growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
On Wednesday, several area colleges and school districts briefed the public about their plans as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 begins to spread in the U.S. and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. One local case in Sullivan County, Tennessee, was confirmed Tuesday.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise said Wednesday it will transition from on-campus classes to online classes later this month. Online classes may be offered for the rest of the semester.
Faculty at UVa-Wise will be given a week to prepare their courses for online delivery, and they will receive any assistance they need to make the switch to online instruction before the courses go completely online March 23, according to a news release. The college, which is also canceling non-essential travel and events with 100 or more people, will revisit the issue April 5 to determine if those measures should continue.
“We feel we are taking the right action to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our community,” said Chancellor Donna P. Henry.
The University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia Tech and the University of Tennessee announced similar plans to go to online classes.
At Emory & Henry College in Washington County, Virginia, students will have an extra-long spring break.
“We have decided to extend spring break another week for students and will resume classes on March 30,” E&H spokeswoman Jennifer Pearce said. “We will continue to monitor and adjust if needed.”
Spring break begins Friday at E&H, which has had a core planning team meeting since last week to monitor COVID-19.
The school also suspended all international trips and has limited domestic trips. A travel registry has been set up for students.
East Tennessee State University in Johnson City is moving forward with normal class schedules and operations, but changes could be made in the future, according to a statement. Students preparing to leave for spring break have been advised to take books, items and other materials that would be needed to complete coursework from a remote location.
Northeast State Community College in Blountville, which is currently on spring break, is also monitoring the situation, according to spokesman Thomas Wilson. The college has an emergency operations plan to mitigate the potential effects of the virus in regard to campus access, instructional delivery, business processes, student services and communications, he said.
“We are also discussing plans for partial or full closure should the need arise,” Wilson said. “The objective of the plan is to limit exposure to students and employees of the college while maintaining essential services.”
Wilson noted that the college is working with the Tennessee Board of Regents, which has advised staff to avoid work-related, out-of-state trips to California and Washington.
“We are in the process of communicating with the campus community about simple precautions provided by the CDC about handwashing and other good hygiene habits,” Wilson said. “We are being proactive and assertive about encouraging those who are sick to stay home and get well before returning to campus. Also, the janitorial staff is taking extra care to wipe down and disinfect surfaces such as stair rails, elevator buttons, door knobs, etc.”
King University has also established a response team that meets daily to share information and updates, discuss planning and preparation details and coordinate resources in response to the virus.
“We are currently evaluating all options for each student segment, and the plans will be announced a little later this week,” said King University Vice President of Marketing & Communications Kalonn Gentry.
Officials from the Sullivan County Health Department and county and city schools answered questions about the virus during a news conference Wednesday.
There is no evidence of community transmission and the only local case is associated with international travel, Sullivan County Department Director of Health Dr. Stephen May said. May said the local individual who does have it is still in isolation and doing well. He added they are in the process of conducting a contact investigation with him. He also confirmed the man did not fly through Tri-Cities Airport.
May said as far as schools go, he is more concerned about the flu and other respiratory viruses. He said they are working with school officials on a daily basis.
Annette Tudor, the interim director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, said the staff has held meetings almost daily on how to prepare for the virus. These include meetings on how they will communicate effectively between schools and across the community as well as how they would respond to serious organizational shifts that could become necessary.
“We are treating it like we would any other situation related to illness in our schools, so we are encouraging handwashing and proper hygiene measures in our schools,” Tudor said.
She added that as of Wednesday afternoon, there were no plans to cancel classes or school trips. But she said it is something they are talking about should it become necessary. They are also looking into what they would have to do if classes had to be shifted online only.
David Cox, director of Sullivan County Schools, said there are no plans to cancel classes or school trips at this time, though that could change if they are advised otherwise. There have been some inquiries from parents, he said.
Cox said they have had such high incidences of influenza that they were already pushing for students and staff to adopt better hygiene practices.
Bristol Virginia city schools will close Wednesday, March 18 to accommodate teacher training to deal with potential impacts of the coronavirus.
The one-day closing is part of a greater plan to prepare teachers if instruction needs to be done remotely or if schools have to close, according to a written statement.
“Even though we have no reason to believe any student or staff has contracted the coronavirus, we have been discussing how we might continue to provide instruction and meals in case there is an outbreak in our area that would necessitate that BVPS close for an extended period of time,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are beginning the initial steps to prepare for such an occurrence. Let me reiterate that we have no reason to believe that a student or staff member has contracted the coronavirus, we are simply preparing for a potential outbreak.”
Teacher training will take place Monday. The remote instruction would only be offered if the school system was closed for an extended period of time.
Schools will be closed for students Wednesday so the teacher leaders can train peers on methods of remote delivery of instruction, according to the statement. Schools will also be cleaned.
Students in Bristol, Virginia are scheduled to return to school March 19.
“If we are unable to provide remote instruction in an equitable manner should an extended school closure be required, we would potentially have to extend the school year,” Perrigan wrote. “Please know that we would never make a decision to close school for an extended period of time without consulting health experts in our area.”
Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Brian Ratliff issued a statement to students and staff Wednesday afternoon, expressing appreciation for “patience and support” in the wake of health concerns over COVID-19.
“There’s no panic here,” Ratliff said during an interview. “Schools are business-as-usual, and we plan to continue business-as-usual.”
Even so, Ratliff said, “We’re responding and working in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health and other school systems around the region just to make good and informed decisions.”
School officials have designated March 20 as a student holiday “to provide us an opportunity for staff to prepare for distance learning,” Ratliff said. “It will include a variety of formats — from elementary to high school — with instructional packets, Google classroom and other virtual learning experiences.”
That way, he said, remote classrooms could be set up — if necessary.
Ratliff said there are no plans to cease classes, but travel plans for out-of-state and overnight trips are now canceled.
Regional day trips and regional local activities, such as visits to Northeast Tennessee, will continue as usual.
Staff writers David McGee, Leif Greiss and Joe Tennis contributed to this article.
