A road closure at the southbound on-ramp on to Interstate 81 at exit 19 in Abingdon that was originally expected to end early Monday will extend to Tuesday morning.
Bridge repair crews scheduled to complete work Monday morning were “unable to pour the final overlay” Sunday night, Abingdon Police Department spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery said in an email.
Backup traffic is expected on the interstate and heavy traffic is anticipated in Abingdon, Montgomery said. Drivers are advised to enter I-81 South at exit 22.