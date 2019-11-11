BRISTOL, Va. — With low temperatures and light snowfall expected in the Tri-Cities area early Tuesday morning, Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia will host a daytime warming shelter for community members on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hunt Memorial UMC will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, according to a news release. The church is located at 824 Harmeling Street.

Overnight rain showers are expected to change into rain and snow showers early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible. However, higher elevations in the region could have 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The NWS forecasts Bristol could see a high of 33 degrees Tuesday and warmer temperatures on Wednesday with a high of 41 degrees.

tdodson@bristolnews.com

