ABINGDON, Va. — Hundreds turned out for a preview gala celebrating the brand-new, big, brick Food City in Abingdon on Tuesday evening at The Meadows, a 30-acre retail development site.
“The people are what make the store come alive,” said Steve Smith, the president and CEO of Food City’s parent company, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc.
“It’s just a pretty store without the people,” Smith said. “Because of our people, we’re successful.”
This 62,000-square-foot store at 151 Cook St. marks the first opening at The Meadows, a shopping center that has been developed by Marathon Realty and slated to net $1.3 million in annual revenue for the town of Abingdon, according to Mayor Wayne Craig.
“This is a new birth for the town,” said Craig, 79. “But the birth was not without a long, hard labor. And I’m sure that, at one time, K-VA-T and Marathon thought they were pregnant with triplets and were a month overdue.”
Craig recounted the challenges at The Meadows, including “public opposition, terrible weather at inopportune times, stubborn rock formations, as well as confusion created by town management and leadership changes. But the project team persevered, and we’re well on our way.”
Inside, the store features a Starbucks Café, plus a growler station with craft beers on tap, along with a number of wines and a special seating area. The pharmacy includes a drive-thru, too.
Other features include a hot food bar with outdoor seating and food prepared in a stone hearth pizza oven and hickory smoker.
This Food City marks the first business to open at The Meadows, which is also slated to include Barberitos, Pizza Hut, Eastman Credit Union, Jersey Mike’s and Pal’s Sudden Service, among other businesses.
Also on Tuesday, grocery store officials buried a time capsule with store memorabilia that is slated to be opened on Nov. 17, 2055 — the 100th anniversary of Smith’s father’s first supermarket.
Tuesday’s opening also included the dedication of a new LOVE sign that salutes the Virginia Creeper Trail, a recreational landmark near the new grocery store.
“It is my pleasure to congratulate Food City on being part of the statewide LOVEwork tourism initiative,” said Becky Nave, a development specialist with the Virginia Tourism Corp. “The LOVEworks are part of the ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ tourism marketing campaign.”
