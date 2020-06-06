ABINGDON, Va. — Hundreds of people in Abingdon knelt or laid on the ground Saturday morning for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time George Floyd was pinned by a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer last month.
People from across the Mountain Empire gathered at 11 a.m. at the Abingdon Farmers Market, which is currently not operating as normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for an event to remember African American citizens killed during encounters with police.
“We’re here to mourn the victims of violence against black people in this country,” said Buckey Boone, co-chairman of the Appalachian Peace Education Center, which organized the event.
During a more than 30-minute vigil, several people spoke about social injustices. Names of 100 deceased black men and women were read and participants knelt and laid on the ground for nearly 9 minutes, as described in a recent autopsy for Floyd, who died May 25.
“Over the last few weeks, it’s become apparent that racism is still pervasive in this country,” Boone said prior to the event. “Not only are black people being killed by police, they are dying at a higher rate because of COVID. Our system doesn’t treat.”
Boone said participants are dedicated to the “struggle against racism in all its forms.”
The names of several black men and women killed by officers were written on the sidewalk at the farmers market.
Boone said speakers only read 100 names because of time restraints.
“Lots of people have died because of racial violence in this country,” Boone said. “It’s not just deaths due to violence, African Americans and people of color are not given the same opportunities that I have and that other white people have. We need to change that system.”
He added that Abingdon, Minnesota and the rest of the country should be a place where all people feel safe.
Saturday’s gathering was completely peaceful. After meeting at the Farmers Market property on Remsburg Drive, participants walked in solidarity along the sidewalk of Cummings Street and Main Street.
Once they reached the intersection of Main Street and Pecan Street, they stopped as church bells rang.
Abingdon Police Department officers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the event and provided traffic control as the hundreds of people marched up Main Street. Officers, including the town’s interim police chief and county sheriff, often chatted with participants during the event.
“The organizers of this vigil are the people of the Appalachian Peace Education Center,” Boone said. “We’re dedicated to peace, and we’re here dedicated to justice.”
Patricia Reilly, of Elder Spirit in Abingdon, joined the event with others.
“I’m here because all across the country people are peacefully gathering to honor the memory of African American men and women who actually have been killed in the line of duty by police officers,” said Reilly, who has lived in Abingdon since January. “We know that’s not the story of every police person, but any person who saw that video of George Floyd’s death knows that there was a murder that happened. We are here to say that we remember you.”
Reilly, originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, carried a sign declaring that “we remember you.” It included the names of Floyd, as well as Tamir Rice, who was killed by Cleveland, Ohio, police in 2014, and Trayvon Martin, who was killed in 2012 by a neighborhood watch member in Florida.
Reilly said that since moving to Abingdon she has spoken with people of every race and economic level about their interactions with others.
“I don’t know the whole history,” she said. “Obviously, there are very few African Americans here. I don’t know what their experience is.”
Although Reilly said she’s seen thousands gather for similar events in larger cities, she was excited to see such a large turnout in Abingdon.
“You have so many people that believe in justice and equality and who would honor these folks,” she said.
Reilly, and several others in attendance, also joined recent events in Bristol, including a gathering at the historic Bristol Sign on State Street.
“It was so encouraging,” Reilly said.
Several local religious leaders from Abingdon also participated in the gathering. The Rev. Boyd Evans said the vigil gave people from Southwest Virginia an opportunity to pray for the community in the midst of current events.
As he spoke to participants, Evans, who received a long applause, said he was tired of having to view viral videos of African American men and women being killed by officers.
The arrest of Floyd was caught on video, which was shared worldwide, leading to dozens of protests in communities of all sizes.
When participants knelt to the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Boyd laid across the pavement at the front of the crowd.
“It is my hope that after you leave here today, you will be woke,” speaker Jerry Hill said.
Hill and other Appalachian Peace Education Center members regularly organize similar events, including the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration each January. During that event, several people speak and sing and march down Main Street.
