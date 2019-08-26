Human remains were discovered near Wadlow Bridge in Scott County on Sunday, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 4:43 p.m. Sunday, VSP’s Bureau of Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office was alerted about a body being found, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email.
Authorities transported the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and identification, Geller said.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released about the body.