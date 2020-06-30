BRISTOL, Va. – Human remains were discovered at a burned home near Bristol, Virginia on Monday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The death is considered suspicious and authorities have launched an investigation, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said that the Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department was called to a fire at the home on Mary Chapel Road at 11 p.m. Saturday and worked until 2:30 a.m. Sunday extinguishing the flames.
Crews were called back to the scene at 1:30 p.m. Sunday after the fire had rekindled, the release states.
The dwelling was declared a total loss.
The sheriff’s office said it responded to the residence on Monday due to reports of a burned body.
No identifying information was released about the individual, whose remains are being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the release.
Authorities said the home was vacant at the time of the fire and listed as for sale.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000.
