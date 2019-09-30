Road closure, Holston Street, September 30, 2019

Holston Street in Abingdon will be temporarily closed to traffic between Monday and Wednesday due to construction activities.

 Town of Abingdon

Holston Street in Abingdon will be temporarily closed to traffic between Monday and Wednesday due to construction activities, according to a news release from the town.

The closure will extend along Holston Street for about 600 feet north of West Main Street.

Town officials recommend drivers use an alternate route while the work is underway.

