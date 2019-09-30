Holston Street in Abingdon will be temporarily closed to traffic between Monday and Wednesday due to construction activities, according to a news release from the town.
The closure will extend along Holston Street for about 600 feet north of West Main Street.
Town officials recommend drivers use an alternate route while the work is underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.