Bristol architect Clarence B. Kearfott designed this Colonial Revival structure at 623 State St. Inside, the Kemble-Cochran Co. sold books and stationery during the 20th century. “It was Kemble-Cochran for almost 100 years,” Cranberry Lane owner Karen Hester said.
Outside, the name “KEMBLE BUILDING” was emblazoned on the building. Decades later, in an ongoing effort to preserve the past, Hester had that historic sign replicated.
“That is not the original sign. But it’s made to look like the original one,” she said.
Practically every day is Thanksgiving in the Kemble Building for Hester. And that’s not just because of the Turkey Day-style name of her gifts and retail business, Cranberry Lane, on the Virginia side of State Street.
Hester used Cranberry Lane as part of her plan to restore and redevelop a string of properties in downtown Bristol.
“She took a financial opportunity and got these buildings before anybody else figured out what was going on,” said Linda Kirk, a Bristol Historical Association board member. “But what she did, after she bought these buildings, was she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring it back to its original state as much as she could.”
Hester’s hankering for history has not gone unnoticed.
The businesswoman recently won the 2017 Historic Preservation Award: Commercial Division from the Historic District Preservation Award Committee of Bristol, Virginia.
Hester, 52, has also won praise from Maggie Bishop, whose Main Street organization encourages building owners to restore original architectural designs.
“If you look at pictures of [the original] Kemble-Cochran and now, you know — while it’s obviously been updated — it still has that classic charm that was intended when it was built,” Bishop said. “And that’s what I love, in knowing the history of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.