BRISTOL, Va. — Highland View Elementary School is inviting the community to a free dinner tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meal — supported with donations from community businesses — will feature Thanksgiving foods, according to the school.

Highland View is located at 1405 Eads Avenue.

