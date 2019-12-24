Suggested headline: Higher tax for black lung trust fund included in federal spending bill
Advocates for funding the federal government’s Black Lung Disability Trust Fund got some relief after President Donald Trump signed a spending package last week that included a one-year extension of a tax rate to support benefits for disabled miners and their surviving dependents.
But the extension was not the long-term solution that some miners and other groups called for over the past year.
The trust fund became a focus of activism when Congress allowed a per-ton tax on coal sales to fall in January to about half of its previous 2018 rate, which deeply cut into the fund’s primary revenue source and raised concerns among some observers about the fund’s future solvency.
The tax will now be restored to its 2018 level through Dec. 31, 2020.
It was created in 1977 and supports the Black Lung Benefits Program, which offers medical and cash assistance to miners disabled by pneumoconiosis, more commonly called black lung disease. The incurable illness is linked to inhaling toxic mine dust.
Liable coal mine operators are supposed to be responsible for their employees’ black lung benefits, but the trust fund steps in to cover the costs when the operator can’t be identified or can’t pay, such as when a company goes bankrupt.
Between 1986 and 2018, the tax was set at $1.10 per ton of underground-mined coal, and 55 cents per ton of surface-mined coal. But in 2019, those rates fell by 55% to 50 cents per ton of underground-mined coal and 25 cents per ton of surface-mined coal when Congress declined to renew the 2018 rates.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office projected in a June 2019 report that the trust fund revenue could decrease from $485 million in fiscal year 2018 to $298 million in fiscal year 2019, due, in part, to the lower tax rate. Bankruptcies and declining coal production present additional financial challenges to the fund, the GAO found.
Despite the existence of the excise tax, the fund has had to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet its expenditures and large debts accumulated over the years, exceeding $10 billion in fiscal year 2008, according to the GAO. Congress took steps in 2008 to lower the debt — namely, extending previous coal tax rates through 2018 and forgiving about $6.5 billion of the trust fund’s debt.
The debt fell to about $4.2 billion in fiscal year 2019, according to GAO data. However, a simulation from the GAO suggested that maintaining the decreased 2019 taxes could lead the trust fund’s debt to grow to $15.4 billion in fiscal year 2050. Other simulations that the GAO published last year suggested maintaining the 2018 rates could lead to a debt totaling $4.5 billion in 2050. Another suggested that increasing the coal tax rates by 25% could eliminate the trust fund debt by 2050.
Figures like this raised red flags for Taxpayers for Common Sense, a self-described “nonpartisan budget watchdog” group, which argues that cutting the tax rate earlier this year effectively shifted much of the burden of paying for black lung benefits from the coal industry to taxpayers.
In a report published this month, the group criticized Congress for allowing the excise tax to fall by over 50%, calling the decrease “another taxpayer subsidy for one of the most subsidized industries in history.”
About 150 Appalachian miners also traveled to Washington, D.C., in July to meet with legislators about the issue, including Virginia’s U.S. senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.
For its part, the coal industry has argued that maintaining or increasing the coal tax would create an unfair burden on a sector that’s seen production decline.
About 25,600 people received black lung benefits in fiscal year 2018, according to the GAO. Federal officials note that number has been on a downward trend over recent decades due to a decreasing number of people working in the coal industry and an aging beneficiary population. But there could be a future uptick due to an increasing occurrence of the disease — one study published last year in the American Journal of Public Health found that black lung cases in central Appalachia are at their highest levels in 25 years.
“I gave these Virginia miners my word that I’d fight to save the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund,” Warner, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter last Thursday, before the Senate approved the spending package that was sent to the president. “I’m looking forward to keeping that promise today when we vote to extend a major black lung funding source through next year, and I’m going to keep fighting for long-term funding.”
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund tax extension wasn’t the only legislation related to coal miners included in the recent funding bill. The Bipartisan American Miners Act protected the pensions of 92,000 coal miners and health care benefits for 13,000, according a news release from Kaine and Warner’s offices.
