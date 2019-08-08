BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — One hundred “higher needs” Sullivan County students will receive donated bulletproof backpack inserts, and Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said it couldn’t have come at a better time, following three recent mass shootings in the U.S.
“If people want to get in a shootout, they’d come to a police station, but they don’t,” Cassidy said. “They want to go to soft targets — nursing homes, assisted living facilities, day cares, schools, churches — where they can do the most harm in the least amount of time. … It’s just the world we live in today, and that’s sad.”
The job of law enforcement and the criminal justice system, he said, is to adapt to a changing world. The backpack inserts are a way of protecting children who, because of physical or developmental limitations, couldn’t hide or run from a shooter inside a school.
There are more than 100 students who qualify, according to Sullivan County Schools Assistant Director of Schools/Special Education Supervisor Angela Buckles. Cassidy said he wishes the Sheriff’s Office could afford to buy the inserts for all those students, but it isn’t possible.
The retail value of 100 inserts is $30,000, or $300 each, according to the ShotStop Ballistics website — the Ohio-based manufacturer of the product. The inserts are rated to withstand multiple shot impacts from handgun and rifle fire, including from an AR-15. Each one weighs around 3.5 pounds, according to Skip Gavorski, with the company.
ShotStop Ballistics partnered with Blue Blood Brotherhood, a Florida-based nonprofit that helps current and retired officers nationwide with financial needs for education, training, equipment and medical treatment. It also honors the lives of fallen and injured officers and helps support their families.
The inserts are being donated in honor of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle, a former school resource officer and longtime deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty in February.
BBB created a GoFundMe page for Hinkle’s family with a goal of $10,000. As of Thursday afternoon, $190 had been raised. Tuesday Browning, the organization’s co-founder, also attended his funeral.
“When this opportunity came to us to be able to get a donation of backpack inserts we thought that it would be great, because he was at one point a resource officer, to do it in his memory,” Browning said.
She and Gavorski said they’ve never done something like this before, but both think it’s a great idea. The idea to give the inserts to “higher needs” students came from former Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, according to Cassidy.
“The ultimate goal is to save lives, no matter what,” Browning said.
The inserts will be donated to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Schools today at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office.
“Our mission is to save lives — build confidence to save lives,” Gavorski said. “When I heard what Blue Blood Brotherhood stood for, I said, ‘We’re all in.’ … We’re doing it in honor of the school resource officer that was gunned down. That’s why we’re doing it to protect kids.”
A donation of that cost is a big deal for the small manufacturer, he said.