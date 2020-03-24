Below is a list of local area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 276-791-4625 or email Barry Hampton at bhampton@bristolnews.com.

2020 COVID-19 Dining Options

Business Pick-Up Curbside Delivery Address City Phone # Website
Bonefire Restaurant Yes Yes No 260 W. Main St. Abingdon VA 276-623-0037 www.thebonefiresmokehouse.com
Gingerbread Cooking & Catering Yes Yes 1609 Euclid Ave Bristol VA 276-469-1593 https://www.gingerbreadcnc.com/
Greeko’s Grill & Café Yes Yes No 217 W. Main St. Abingdon VA 276-525-8107 www.greekosabingdon.com
Jersey Mike's - Pinnacle Yes Yes 420 Pinnacle Parkway Bristol TN 423) 573-7150 www.jerseymikes.com/4046/bristol-tn
Jersey Mike's- Vol. Pkwy. Yes Yes 1430 Volunteer Parkway S. Gate Suite 9 Bristol TN (423) 968-2838 https://www.jerseymikes.com/order/4035/
Jersey Mike's Bonham Rd Yes No 102 Bonham Rd. Suite 7A Bristol VA (276) 466-2517 https://www.jerseymikes.com/order/6009/
Outback No Yes Yes 308 Bristol West Blvd Bristol TN 276-466-0100 www.outback.com
Ridgewood Barbecue Yes No No 900 Elizabethton Highway Bluff City TN 423–538–7543 www.ridgewoodbbq.com
The Peppermill Yes Yes Yes 231 W. Main St. Abingdon VA 276-623-0350 www.thepeppermillnew.com/

GALLERY: How COVID-19 has impacted the Mountain Empire

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments