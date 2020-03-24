Below is a list of local area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call
276-791-4625 or email Barry Hampton at . bhampton@bristolnews.com
2020 COVID-19 Dining Options
GALLERY: How COVID-19 has impacted the Mountain Empire
BMS Marsh Blood Drive 01
Seated in chairs set 8 feet apart, blood donors wait to be taken to one of three mobile blood centers during a blood drive Monday hosted by Marsh Regional Blood Center at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
David Crigger/BHC
BMS Marsh Blood Drive 08
Marsh Regional Blood Center's Tammy Sluder assists Eddie Davidson as he donates blood Monday during a daylong blood drive at Bristol Motor Speedway.
David Crigger/BHC
BMS Marsh Blood Drive 05
Three mobile blood centers from Marsh Regional Blood Center took donations throughout the day on Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
David Crigger/BHC
BMS Marsh Blood Drive 06
Marsh Regional Blood Center's Tammy Sluder assists Eddie Davidson as he donates blood Monday during a daylong blood drive at Bristol Motor Speedway.
David Crigger/BHC
BHC 03222020 COVID BVA Jail 01
Bristol Virginia Sheriff David Maples talks about the measures being taken to keep the COVID-19 virus from entering the city jail, including restricting access to the public and visitors.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03222020 COVID BVA Jail 03
Bristol Virginia jail medic Lt. Keith Pensinger talks about the measures being taken to keep the COVID-19 virus from entering the city jail, including restricting access to the public and visitors.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Deserted State St
Far fewer people than usual were out in downtown State Street during the Friday lunch hour as many are staying inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Deserted State St
Downtown State Street is practically deserted during the Friday lunch hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Deserted State St
A sign on the door of 620 State Street gives the restaurant hours as State Street is practically deserted during the Friday lunch hour.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Meals Tax
Cracker Barrel in the exit 7 area has closed the dining room and is only serving to-go meals. Bristol Virginia's tax on prepared meals generates about $4 million annually for the city but with many of the city's biggest chain restaurants closed or serving only take out orders, the cash-strapped city is bracing for a decline.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Meals Tax
Chik-Fil-A in the exit 7 area has closed the dining room and is running the drive through. Bristol Virginia's tax on prepared meals generates about $4 million annually for the city but with many of the city's biggest chain restaurants closed or serving only take out orders, the cash-strapped city is bracing for a decline.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Meals Tax
Bristol Virginia's tax on prepared meals generates about $4 million annually for the city but with many of the city's biggest chain restaurants at exit 7 closed or serving only take out orders, the cash-strapped city is bracing for a decline. Logan's Roadhouse has temporarily closed until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Meals Tax
Bristol Virginia's tax on prepared meals generates about $4 million annually for the city but with many of the city's biggest chain restaurants at exit 7 closed or serving only take out orders, the cash-strapped city is bracing for a decline. Logan's Roadhouse has temporarily closed until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Meals Tax
Bristol Virginia's tax on prepared meals generates about $4 million annually for the city, but with many of the city's biggest chain restaurants at Exit 7 closed or serving only take out orders, the cash-strapped city is bracing for a decline.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Meals Tax
Bristol Virginia's Perkins Restaurant at Exit 7 is one of the few that is keeping the dining room open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03192020 City Hall 03
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03192020 City Hall 04
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offices, including walk-up voter registration, are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03192020 BVA Voting 03
Absentee voters will be able to use a drive-up window to cast their vote in the May 5 city elections in the wake of City Hall being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03192020 City Hall 02
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03192020 City Hall 01
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Food Pantry
The Bristol Emergency Food Pantry started to cut back operations this week because most of its volunteers, who are older, are at a higher risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19.
Andre Teague | Bristol Herald Courier
Food Pantry
The Bristol Emergency Food Pantry started to cut back operations this week because most of its volunteers, who are older, are at a higher risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19.
Andre Teague | Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Food Pantry
The Bristol Emergency Food Pantry started to cut back operations this week because most of its volunteers, who are older, are at a higher risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Food Pantry
The Bristol Emergency Food Pantry started to cut back operations this week because most of its volunteers, who are older, are at a higher risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA City Hall
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offices, including walk-up voter registration, are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA City Hall
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offfices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA City Hall
The Bristol Virginia City Hall offfices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Absentee Voting
Absentee voters will be able to use a drive-up window to cast their vote in the May 5, 2020 city elections in the wake of City Hall being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Absentee Voting
Penny R. Limburg, Bristol Virginia General Registrar & Director of Elections, talks about steps being taken to accommodate absentee voters in the wake of City Hall being closed and a city election on May 5, 2020.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 BVA Absentee Voting
Penny R. Limburg, Bristol Virginia General Registrar & Director of Elections, talks about steps being taken to accommodate absentee voters in the wake of City Hall being closed and a city election on May 5, 2020.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03182020 Covid Restaurants 01
The Bristol Bagel and Bakery was empty of customers Tuesday afternoon as many people were staying home due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03182020 Covid Restaurants 02
An empty parking space Tuesday afternoon in front of Macado's on State Street as many people were staying home due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Morgan Griffith
Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-9th, speaks with members of the media from his Abingdon office on Tuesday morning. Griffith discussed federal legislation and responses to COVID-19.
David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier
BHC 03172020 Theatre Closures 04
The marquee of the Paramount Theatre in Bristol Tennessee carries a message about COVID-19.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Theatre Closures 01
The Barter Theatre in Abingdon will postpone the openings of three upcoming productions amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Sullivan County
Gary Mayes, Director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, gives an update Monday afternoon on the county's plans to cope with the COVID-19 virus.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
COVID-19 Theatre Closures
A sign on the door of The Barter Theatre in Abingdon announces that all usher training sessions have been postponed amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening of three productions has been postponed as well.
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.