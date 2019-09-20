BRISTOL — All’s right in the world when Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives plug in and play in the Birthplace of Country Music.
Political divides, erased. Strife in the streets, stilled. Peace met harmony in the form of the hep cat cool man of country music.
Thunder met country lightning Friday night when Stuart and the Superlatives entertained night one of the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Fans huddled close, as far as the eye could see along Piedmont Avenue. When the clock rang 8, Stuart struck.
Hours earlier, country music twanged from the cracks of crevices along and near State Street. At the stroke of 5, Johnson City’s Beth Snapp stepped to the fore on the 7th Street stage. She played to a packed tent full of excitement on edge.
Snapp performed in kind. She whipped an infectious brew of folk-driven tunes that bore remnants of country taste. Fiddler Kevin Jackson punctuated Snapp’s crisp songs with a touch of twang.
Meanwhile, Stuart’s long black bus idled on Piedmont Avenue.
Over at O’Mainnin’s, The Corklickers stirred a good-natured riot. Longtime Rhythm & Roots revelers, banjoist Mark Adams dug deep and summoned the spirits of Uncle Dave Macon and Charlie Poole. A feisty set of old-time tunes resulted. Adams kicked his heels high as he sang “Man that Rode the Mule Around the World,” popularized by both Macon and Poole.
Over near the Burger Bar, Fabulous Superlatives member Chris Scruggs walked among the crowd, eyeballing them as much as they would soon be eyeballing him on stage.
About an hour into Rhythm & Roots, country Kelsey Rae evoked the looks and style of Patsy Cline. Big voice. Bright smile. Period cowgirl clothes.
Rae looked to Kitty Wells for a moving “Making Believe.” Country music, circa 1950s reborn, that’s Kelsey Rae. Her own song, “Social Media,” contained contemporary lyrics as wrapped in a sheen of retro vibe. Her take on Cline’s “Back in Baby’s Arms,” sung with respect and country charm, spoke well of Rae’s considerable vocal talent.
About an hour before Stuart stepped on stage, his guitarist, “Cousin” Kenny Vaughan, stepped on stage with his guitar. Preparations for their return to Bristol were well underway.
Ensconced in Cumberland Park, Tameca Jones enthralled a throng of eager fans. Her mix of rhythm and blues with occasional twists of psychedelia, rock, and folk fit as well as a leaf on a tree. She’s a natural. Her voice echoed through Bristol as if to reach out with a warm kiss. Particularly when she tackled The Eagles’ elongated “Hotel California,” Jones reached deep to reach high.
Minutes before Stuart scaled the steps up the stage on Piedmont, he hunkered backstage, tuning his battle-scarred Gibson mandolin.
“They’re the very best,” said Ed Stout, Rhythm & Roots official, who introduced Stuart.
Seconds later, Stuart kicked the footlights out in Bristol as the clock chimed 8. The Fabulous Superlatives, country music’s premiere band in the vein of Buck Owens’ Buckaroos and Johnny Cash’s Tennessee Three, jumpstarted the night in megawatt fashion.
Stuart played his legendary Fender Telecaster, formerly owned and played by The Byrds’ Clarence White. Twangy? Blessedly so. Stuart dressed in black. Fabulous Superlatives “Cousin” Kenny Vaughan to his right, Chris Scruggs to his left, and Harry Stinson on the drums, wore matching pale blue rhinestone suits.
Flashy? Like lower Broadway on a Nashville Saturday night circa 1960s. Porter Wagoner surely smiled from whence he perches today.
Gangbusters diminish in the presence of Stuart and company. They bore into “Tear the Woodpile Down” with equal parts twang and dynamite. Hillbillies gone to town, that’s Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.
“This has become the festival in the United States of America,” Stuart said. “It is so cool!”
Country music’s renaissance man wove through a series of ballads and barnstormers, thought provokers and earthquaking country in thunderstruck style. Folks reacted in kind. They whooped. They hollered, some screamed. All seemed spellbound.
“It’s all right to holler,” Stuart said between songs. “Go ahead, get it over with. You’ve worked hard all week. Cut loose!”
They did, Stuart reciprocated.
Perhaps most moving all, Stuart recalled Tommy Cash’s ever-relevant “Six White Horses.” Lyrically, it recalls American greatness, gunned down in their primes.
“Goodbye John and goodbye Martin and goodbye Bobby,” Stuart sang as hearts could be heard, beating in time. “Well they took you away before you sang your song.”
Substance for the heart, the mind, and the soul — that, Rhythm & Roots friends and neighbors, is Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at their country loving best.
Memorable? Call it a banner day, the first of three during the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
